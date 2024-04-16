Barcelona vs PSG LIVE streaming info, UCL 2023-24 QF second leg: When, where to watch; Predicted lineups; Head-to-head

Paris Saint-Germain started the first leg unbeaten in its previous 27 games in all competitions but was undone by a Barcelona side looking to return the club to the summit of European football after crashing out in the group stage two years in a row.
Raphinha scored twice and Andreas Christensen came off the bench to head in the winning goal as Barcelona won 3-2 away to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg.
PSG was given the weekend off from Ligue 1 action to rest for the second leg, which is an advantage Luis Enrique thinks will help with applying an aggressive game plan.
Morocco full back Achraf Hakimi, who missed the first leg due to suspension, will be back in PSG’s squad.
PREDICTED LINEUPS
FC Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Cancelo, Pedri, Gundogan, De Jong, Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha
Paris Saint-Germain: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Hernandez, Zaire-Emery, Ruiz, Vitinha, Dembele, Ramos, Mbappe
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Matches played: 13
FC Barcelona: 5
Paris Saint-Germain: 4
Draws: 4
When and where will the FC Barcelona vs PSG UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal second leg kick-off?
Where to watch the FC Barcelona vs PSG UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal second leg?
(With inputs from Reuters)
