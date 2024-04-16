MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Barcelona vs PSG LIVE streaming info, UCL 2023-24 QF second leg: When, where to watch; Predicted lineups; Head-to-head

All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal second leg match between FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain being played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona.

Published : Apr 16, 2024 10:44 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Barcelona’s players attend a training session on the eve of its UEFA Champions League quarter-final second-leg football match against Paris Saint-Germain.
Barcelona’s players attend a training session on the eve of its UEFA Champions League quarter-final second-leg football match against Paris Saint-Germain. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Barcelona’s players attend a training session on the eve of its UEFA Champions League quarter-final second-leg football match against Paris Saint-Germain. | Photo Credit: AFP

Paris Saint-Germain started the first leg unbeaten in its previous 27 games in all competitions but was undone by a Barcelona side looking to return the club to the summit of European football after crashing out in the group stage two years in a row.

Raphinha scored twice and Andreas Christensen came off the bench to head in the winning goal as Barcelona won 3-2 away to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg.

PSG was given the weekend off from Ligue 1 action to rest for the second leg, which is an advantage Luis Enrique thinks will help with applying an aggressive game plan.

Morocco full back Achraf Hakimi, who missed the first leg due to suspension, will be back in PSG’s squad.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

FC Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Cancelo, Pedri, Gundogan, De Jong, Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha

Paris Saint-Germain: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Hernandez, Zaire-Emery, Ruiz, Vitinha, Dembele, Ramos, Mbappe

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Matches played: 13

FC Barcelona: 5

Paris Saint-Germain: 4

Draws: 4

When and where will the FC Barcelona vs PSG UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal second leg kick-off?
The UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal second leg between Barcelona and PSG will kick off at 12:30 AM IST, Wednesday, April 17, at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona.
Where to watch the FC Barcelona vs PSG UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal second leg?
The UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal second leg between Barcelona and PSG will be live telecasted on the  Sony Sports Network.
The UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal match between Barcelona and PSG will also be live-streamed on the  Sony LIV app and Website.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Related Topics

Paris Saint-Germain /

Barcelona /

Kylian Mbappe /

UEFA Champions League 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Barcelona vs PSG LIVE streaming info, UCL 2023-24 QF second leg: When, where to watch; Predicted lineups; Head-to-head
    Team Sportstar
  2. Alcaraz uncertain about Madrid title defence due to arm injury
    Reuters
  3. USA keeping up focus on mental health at Paris Games
    Reuters
  4. Candidates 2024, Round 10: Leaders Gukesh, Nepomniachtchi play safe; Caruana, Nakamura join Praggnanandhaa in third spot
    Rakesh Rao
  5. Candidates 2024, Round 10: Vaishali ends four-game losing streak; Humpy holds Tan
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. Barcelona vs PSG LIVE streaming info, UCL 2023-24 QF second leg: When, where to watch; Predicted lineups; Head-to-head
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ankle injury rules Borussia Dortmund forward Sebastien Haller out of Champions League match against Atletico Madrid
    AP
  3. Atletico ready to suffer in Dortmund, says Simeone
    Reuters
  4. UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal: Raphinha scores twice to help Barcelona fight back and win 3-2 against PSG
    AFP
  5. UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal: Atletico Madrid survive late Borussia Dortmund pressure to hold on for 2-1 win
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Barcelona vs PSG LIVE streaming info, UCL 2023-24 QF second leg: When, where to watch; Predicted lineups; Head-to-head
    Team Sportstar
  2. Alcaraz uncertain about Madrid title defence due to arm injury
    Reuters
  3. USA keeping up focus on mental health at Paris Games
    Reuters
  4. Candidates 2024, Round 10: Leaders Gukesh, Nepomniachtchi play safe; Caruana, Nakamura join Praggnanandhaa in third spot
    Rakesh Rao
  5. Candidates 2024, Round 10: Vaishali ends four-game losing streak; Humpy holds Tan
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment