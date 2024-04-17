Manchester City vs Real Madrid LIVE streaming info: Champions League preview, Predicted XI, When, where to watch

After a spectacular Champions League quarterfinal first-leg between Real Madrid and Manchester City, the Los Blancos will now travel to the Etihad for the return fixture on Thursday.
The first-half had a cracking start with three goals inside the first 15 minutes, with both teams ultimately sharing the spoils with a 3-3 scoreline.
An UCL classic - Barcelona vs PSG: Looking back at the iconic Champions League clash where Messi and Co. pulled off ‘La Remontada’
Rodrygo, Federico Valverde and an own goal by Ruben Dias gave Madrid its three goals, while Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden and Josko Gvardiol bagged the three goals for City - all with world-class strikes.
With the second leg poised perfectly for a thriller, it remains to be seen who comes out on top - Madrid, the record UCL winners or Man City, the defending champion.
Unbeaten in 27 matches across all tournaments since December’s loss to Aston Villa in December, City have more at stake than than just a semi-final place, as qualification would also see the defending champion equal a club-record 42-game unbeaten streak on home turf, a feat set all the way back in 1921.
Predicted XI
Manchester City: Ederson(gk); Walker, Dias, Stones, Gvardiol; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Foden, Haaland, Doku
Real Madrid Lunin(gk); Carvajal, Nacho, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr
When and where will the Manchester City vs Real Madrid Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal second leg match kick-off?
Where can you watch the Manchester City vs Real Madrid Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal second leg match?
