MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Manchester City vs Real Madrid LIVE streaming info: Champions League preview, Predicted XI, When, where to watch

The first-leg between Real Madrid and Manchester City finished in a 3-3 draw.

Published : Apr 17, 2024 20:10 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland attends a training session ahead of Thursday’s Champions League quarterfinal match against Real Madrid, at the City Football Academy, Manchester, Tuesday, April 16, 2024.
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland attends a training session ahead of Thursday’s Champions League quarterfinal match against Real Madrid, at the City Football Academy, Manchester, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland attends a training session ahead of Thursday’s Champions League quarterfinal match against Real Madrid, at the City Football Academy, Manchester, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

After a spectacular Champions League quarterfinal first-leg between Real Madrid and Manchester City, the Los Blancos will now travel to the Etihad for the return fixture on Thursday.

The first-half had a cracking start with three goals inside the first 15 minutes, with both teams ultimately sharing the spoils with a 3-3 scoreline.

An UCL classic - Barcelona vs PSG: Looking back at the iconic Champions League clash where Messi and Co. pulled off ‘La Remontada’

Rodrygo, Federico Valverde and an own goal by Ruben Dias gave Madrid its three goals, while Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden and Josko Gvardiol bagged the three goals for City - all with world-class strikes.

With the second leg poised perfectly for a thriller, it remains to be seen who comes out on top - Madrid, the record UCL winners or Man City, the defending champion.

Unbeaten in 27 matches across all tournaments since December’s loss to Aston Villa in December, City have more at stake than than just a semi-final place, as qualification would also see the defending champion equal a club-record 42-game unbeaten streak on home turf, a feat set all the way back in 1921.

Predicted XI

Manchester City: Ederson(gk); Walker, Dias, Stones, Gvardiol; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Foden, Haaland, Doku

Real Madrid Lunin(gk); Carvajal, Nacho, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr

When and where will the Manchester City vs Real Madrid Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal second leg match kick-off?
The Manchester City vs Real Madrid Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal second leg match will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST, Thursday, April 18 at the Eihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Where can you watch the Manchester City vs Real Madrid Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal second leg match?
The Manchester City vs Real Madrid Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal second leg match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Network.
The match can also be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and Website.

Related Topics

Real Madrid /

Manchester City /

UEFA Champions League 2023-24 /

UEFA Champions League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manchester City vs Real Madrid LIVE streaming info: Champions League preview, Predicted XI, When, where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: Top controversies of the Indian Super League this season
    Team Sportstar
  3. GT vs DC Live Score IPL 2024: Ishant, Mukesh strike early to leave Gujarat four down, Miller falls
    Team Sportstar
  4. Candidates 2024: Gukesh gets ready for Caruana; indians a worry for Nepomniachtchi
    Rakesh Rao
  5. IPL 2024: ACU evicts suspected bookies from Jaipur and Mumbai games
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. Manchester City vs Real Madrid LIVE streaming info: Champions League preview, Predicted XI, When, where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  2. Xavi furious at referee as Barcelona knocked out by PSG
    Reuters
  3. UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Kylian Mbappe scores twice as PSG beats 10-man Barcelona to reach semifinal
    Reuters
  4. Borussia Dortmund downs Atletico Madrid in thriller to make UEFA Champions League 2023-24 semifinal
    Reuters
  5. Vinicius Junior will be missed if racism is allowed to drive him out, says Real Madrid’s Bellingham
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manchester City vs Real Madrid LIVE streaming info: Champions League preview, Predicted XI, When, where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: Top controversies of the Indian Super League this season
    Team Sportstar
  3. GT vs DC Live Score IPL 2024: Ishant, Mukesh strike early to leave Gujarat four down, Miller falls
    Team Sportstar
  4. Candidates 2024: Gukesh gets ready for Caruana; indians a worry for Nepomniachtchi
    Rakesh Rao
  5. IPL 2024: ACU evicts suspected bookies from Jaipur and Mumbai games
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment