MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

LIVE Manchester City vs Real Madrid updates, UEFA Champions League: Lineups out, De Bruyne starts for City, Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST

MCI vs RMA: Follow live updates of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal second leg clash between Manchester City and Real Madrid from the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

Updated : Apr 17, 2024 23:32 IST

Team Sportstar
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, top, attends a training session ahead of Wednesday's Champions League quarterfinal match against Real Madrid, at the City Football Academy, Manchester, Tuesday April 16, 2024.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, top, attends a training session ahead of Wednesday's Champions League quarterfinal match against Real Madrid, at the City Football Academy, Manchester, Tuesday April 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
lightbox-info

Manchester City's Erling Haaland, top, attends a training session ahead of Wednesday's Champions League quarterfinal match against Real Madrid, at the City Football Academy, Manchester, Tuesday April 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal second leg clash between Manchester City and Real Madrid from the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

Aggregate Score

Manchester City 3-3 Real Madrid

  • April 17, 2024 23:16
    Manchester City starting line-up!
  • April 17, 2024 22:23
    Real Madrid starting line-up!

  • April 17, 2024 22:23
    Preview

    After a spectacular Champions League quarterfinal first-leg between Real Madrid and Manchester City, the Los Blancos will now travel to the Etihad for the return fixture on Thursday. 


    The first-half had a cracking start with three goals inside the first 15 minutes, with both teams ultimately sharing the spoils with a 3-3 scoreline. 


    Rodrygo, Federico Valverde and an own goal by Ruben Dias gave Madrid its three goals, while Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden and Josko Gvardiol bagged the three goals for City - all with world-class strikes.


    With the second leg poised perfectly for a thriller, it remains to be seen who comes out on top - Madrid, the record UCL winners or Man City, the defending champion. 


    Unbeaten in 27 matches across all tournaments since December’s loss to Aston Villa in December, City have more at stake than than just a semi-final place, as qualification would also see the defending champion equal a club-record 42-game unbeaten streak on home turf, a feat set all the way back in 1921.


    When and where will the Manchester City vs Real Madrid Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal second leg match kick-off?


    The Manchester City vs Real Madrid Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal second leg match will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST, Thursday, April 18 at the Eihad Stadium in Manchester, England. 


    Where can you watch the Manchester City vs Real Madrid Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal second leg match?


    The Manchester City vs Real Madrid Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal second leg match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Network. 


    The match can also be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and Website. 

Related Topics

Manchester City /

Real Madrid

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Manchester City vs Real Madrid updates, UEFA Champions League: Lineups out, De Bruyne starts for City, Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bayern Munich vs Arsenal LIVE updates, UEFA Champions League: Lineups out, Aggregate score 2-2, Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 11: Gukesh to face Caruana; Praggnanandhaa up against Nakamura; Vidit vs Nepomniachtchi
    Team Sportstar
  4. Roma players did right refusing to play after Ndicka collapsed, says coach de Rossi
    Reuters
  5. Indian sports wrap, April 17: Jatiwal emerges halfway leader in Gurgaon Open
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. Bayern Munich vs Arsenal LIVE updates, UEFA Champions League: Lineups out, Aggregate score 2-2, Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE Manchester City vs Real Madrid updates, UEFA Champions League: Lineups out, De Bruyne starts for City, Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Manchester City vs Real Madrid LIVE streaming info: Champions League preview, Predicted XI, When, where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  4. Xavi furious at referee as Barcelona knocked out by PSG
    Reuters
  5. UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Kylian Mbappe scores twice as PSG beats 10-man Barcelona to reach semifinal
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Manchester City vs Real Madrid updates, UEFA Champions League: Lineups out, De Bruyne starts for City, Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bayern Munich vs Arsenal LIVE updates, UEFA Champions League: Lineups out, Aggregate score 2-2, Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 11: Gukesh to face Caruana; Praggnanandhaa up against Nakamura; Vidit vs Nepomniachtchi
    Team Sportstar
  4. Roma players did right refusing to play after Ndicka collapsed, says coach de Rossi
    Reuters
  5. Indian sports wrap, April 17: Jatiwal emerges halfway leader in Gurgaon Open
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment