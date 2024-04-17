Aggregate Score
Manchester City 3-3 Real Madrid
- April 17, 2024 23:16Manchester City starting line-up!
- April 17, 2024 22:23Real Madrid starting line-up!
- April 17, 2024 22:23Preview
After a spectacular Champions League quarterfinal first-leg between Real Madrid and Manchester City, the Los Blancos will now travel to the Etihad for the return fixture on Thursday.
The first-half had a cracking start with three goals inside the first 15 minutes, with both teams ultimately sharing the spoils with a 3-3 scoreline.
Rodrygo, Federico Valverde and an own goal by Ruben Dias gave Madrid its three goals, while Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden and Josko Gvardiol bagged the three goals for City - all with world-class strikes.
With the second leg poised perfectly for a thriller, it remains to be seen who comes out on top - Madrid, the record UCL winners or Man City, the defending champion.
Unbeaten in 27 matches across all tournaments since December’s loss to Aston Villa in December, City have more at stake than than just a semi-final place, as qualification would also see the defending champion equal a club-record 42-game unbeaten streak on home turf, a feat set all the way back in 1921.
When and where will the Manchester City vs Real Madrid Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal second leg match kick-off?
The Manchester City vs Real Madrid Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal second leg match will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST, Thursday, April 18 at the Eihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Where can you watch the Manchester City vs Real Madrid Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal second leg match?
The Manchester City vs Real Madrid Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal second leg match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Network.
The match can also be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and Website.
Latest on Sportstar
- LIVE Manchester City vs Real Madrid updates, UEFA Champions League: Lineups out, De Bruyne starts for City, Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST
- Bayern Munich vs Arsenal LIVE updates, UEFA Champions League: Lineups out, Aggregate score 2-2, Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST
- Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 11: Gukesh to face Caruana; Praggnanandhaa up against Nakamura; Vidit vs Nepomniachtchi
- Roma players did right refusing to play after Ndicka collapsed, says coach de Rossi
- Indian sports wrap, April 17: Jatiwal emerges halfway leader in Gurgaon Open
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE