MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Borussia Dortmund downs Atletico Madrid in thriller to make UEFA Champions League 2023-24 semifinal

Marcel Sabitzer scored the winning goal in 4-2 win for Dortmund, who was fighting back from a 2-1 defeat in the first leg to win the tie 5-4 on aggregate.

Published : Apr 17, 2024 03:10 IST , Dortmund - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Borussia Dortmund’s Mats Hummels, Nico Schlotterbeck, Marcel Sabitzer and Niclas Fullkrug celebrate after the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg match against Atletico Madrid.
Borussia Dortmund’s Mats Hummels, Nico Schlotterbeck, Marcel Sabitzer and Niclas Fullkrug celebrate after the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg match against Atletico Madrid. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Borussia Dortmund’s Mats Hummels, Nico Schlotterbeck, Marcel Sabitzer and Niclas Fullkrug celebrate after the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg match against Atletico Madrid. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Borussia Dortmund stormed into the Champions League semi-finals with a rip-roaring 4-2 home win over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday that saw it fight back from a 2-1 defeat in the first leg to win the tie 5-4 on aggregate.

The German side scored twice in the first half and looked to be cruising into the last four, but Atletico bounced back with two goals early in the second half to put Dortmund on the ropes before it dug deep to complete a superb comeback.

The game got off to a flying start, and midfielder Marcel Sabitzer was only prevented from putting the home side ahead in the third minute by a last-ditch block from Cesar Azpilicueta as the home side came flying out of the blocks.

Julian Brandt put Dortmund level on aggregate in the 34th minute, latching on to a brilliant pass from Mats Hummels and firing home, and five minutes later Dortmund took the lead in the quarter-final tie as Ian Maatsen cut in from the left and drilled a perfectly-placed shot in at the foot of the far post.

ALSO READ | UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Kylian Mbappe scores twice as PSG beat 10-man Barcelona to reach semifinal

Atletico coach Diego Simeone made a triple substitution at the break and it paid dividends almost immediately as Dortmund defender Hummels turned the ball into his own net in the 49th minute, and substitute Angel Correa put the Spaniards back in the lead in the tie in the 64th minute, scoring at the second attempt.

However, the home side struck back and striker Niclas Fuellkrug made it 4-4 on aggregate with a brilliant glancing header from Sabitzer’s cross in the 71st minute.

The home fans had barely retaken their seats following that goal when Sabitzer popped up on the edge of the box, steadying himself with an excellent first touch before drilling home the winner in front of an ecstatic crowd three minutes later.

Related stories

Related Topics

Borussia Dortmund /

UEFA Champions League 2023-24 /

Atletico Madrid /

Marcel Sabitzer /

Julian Brandt

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Kylian Mbappe scores twice as PSG beats 10-man Barcelona to reach semifinal
    Reuters
  2. Borussia Dortmund downs Atletico Madrid in thriller to make UEFA Champions League 2023-24 semifinal
    Reuters
  3. Barcelona vs PSG Highlights, UCL 2023-24 QF second leg: Mbappe brace helps PSG beat 10-man Barca 4-1 (6-4 agg)
    Team Sportstar
  4. Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid Highlights, UCL 2023-24 QF second leg: Sabitzer goal helps Dortmund beat Atletico 4-2 (5-4 agg)
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals aces record run-chase to beat Kolkata Knight Riders by two wickets
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Kylian Mbappe scores twice as PSG beats 10-man Barcelona to reach semifinal
    Reuters
  2. Borussia Dortmund downs Atletico Madrid in thriller to make UEFA Champions League 2023-24 semifinal
    Reuters
  3. Vinicius Junior will be missed if racism is allowed to drive him out, says Real Madrid’s Bellingham
    AP
  4. Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid Highlights, UCL 2023-24 QF second leg: Sabitzer goal helps Dortmund beat Atletico 4-2 (5-4 agg)
    Team Sportstar
  5. Barcelona vs PSG Highlights, UCL 2023-24 QF second leg: Mbappe brace helps PSG beat 10-man Barca 4-1 (6-4 agg)
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Kylian Mbappe scores twice as PSG beats 10-man Barcelona to reach semifinal
    Reuters
  2. Borussia Dortmund downs Atletico Madrid in thriller to make UEFA Champions League 2023-24 semifinal
    Reuters
  3. Barcelona vs PSG Highlights, UCL 2023-24 QF second leg: Mbappe brace helps PSG beat 10-man Barca 4-1 (6-4 agg)
    Team Sportstar
  4. Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid Highlights, UCL 2023-24 QF second leg: Sabitzer goal helps Dortmund beat Atletico 4-2 (5-4 agg)
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals aces record run-chase to beat Kolkata Knight Riders by two wickets
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment