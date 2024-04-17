MagazineBuy Print

Xavi furious at referee as Barcelona knocked out by PSG

The Barcelona manager expressed his frustration at the referee’s decision to send off Ronald Araujo in the 29th minute in his side’s 1-4 reverse in the UCL quarterfinal second leg

Published : Apr 17, 2024 07:54 IST , BARCELONA - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FC Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo reacts after being shown a red card as coach Xavi looks on.
FC Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo reacts after being shown a red card as coach Xavi looks on. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FC Barcelona's Ronald Araujo reacts after being shown a red card as coach Xavi looks on. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez berated the referee and said his performance cost Barcelona a chance to fight for a place in the Champions League semifinals after it lost 4-1 to Paris Saint-Germain and was knocked out of the competition on Tuesday.

After winning 3-2 in Paris and taking a 1-0 lead with an early Raphinha goal in the quarterfinal second leg, Barcelona was down to 10 men just before the half-hour mark after last man Ronald Araujo was shown a red card for a foul on Bradley Barcola.

ALSO READ | Kylian Mbappe scores twice as PSG beats 10-man Barcelona to reach semifinal

Xavi complained bitterly to referee Istvan Kovacs and ended up being shown a red card himself, which did not stop him going back to the pitch at the final whistle to voice his frustration again at the Romanian official after his team’s 6-4 aggregate loss.

“The referee was really bad. I told him his performance was a disaster. I don’t like to talk about referees, but it had a clear impact in the season and it has to be said,” Xavi told Movistar Plus.

“We are very upset and angry because the red card was the decisive factor in the match. With eleven we were in a good position, playing well and in command. It’s too much to flash a red card in a game like this. There was another game after that ... It is a pity that the work of the season was ruined by an unnecessary expulsion.”

After Araujo’s dismissal PSG took control of the match and former Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele fired home for the visitor in the 40th to equalise on the night and Vitinha put it ahead with a strike from the edge of the box in the 54th.

Joao Cancelo fouled Dembele in the 61st minute with a sliding tackle to concede a penalty that Kylian Mbappe fired into the top corner to move the visitors in front in the tie.

Five-time champion Barcelona, which last reached the semifinals five years ago, tried to find a goal to take the game to extra time but Mbappe made the most of a counter attack to score and win a semifinal spot against Borussia Dortmund.

