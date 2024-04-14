IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after MI vs CSK: Kohli leads list; Dube moves upto fifth in standings

Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli continued to remain at the top of the Orange Cap standing after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.

Shivam Dube moved up to fifth in the standings after his unbeaten 66 off 38 balls against MI. The batter hit ten fours and two sixes in his knock.

Riyan Parag stayed second after his 23 off 18 balls and Sanju Samson moved to third after he scored 18 in 14 deliveries against Punjab Kings.

Here is the full list of leading run-scorers in IPL 2024:

Player Team Matches Runs Average Strike Rate HS Virat Kohli RCB 6 319 79.75 141.77 113* Riyan Parag RR 6 284 71.00 155.19 84* Sanju Samson RR 6 264 66.00 155.29 82* Shubman Gill GT 6 255 51.00 151.78 89* Shivam Dube CSK 6 242 60.50 163.51 66*

*Updated after MI vs CSK match on April 14

ORANGE CAP WINNERS SEASON-WISE LIST