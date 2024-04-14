IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after MI vs CSK: Kohli leads list; Dube moves upto fifth in standings

Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli continued to remain at the top of the Orange Cap standing after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.
Shivam Dube moved up to fifth in the standings after his unbeaten 66 off 38 balls against MI. The batter hit ten fours and two sixes in his knock.
Riyan Parag stayed second after his 23 off 18 balls and Sanju Samson moved to third after he scored 18 in 14 deliveries against Punjab Kings.
Here is the full list of leading run-scorers in IPL 2024:
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|HS
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|6
|319
|79.75
|141.77
|113*
|Riyan Parag
|RR
|6
|284
|71.00
|155.19
|84*
|Sanju Samson
|RR
|6
|264
|66.00
|155.29
|82*
|Shubman Gill
|GT
|6
|255
|51.00
|151.78
|89*
|Shivam Dube
|CSK
|6
|242
|60.50
|163.51
|66*
*Updated after MI vs CSK match on April 14
ORANGE CAP WINNERS SEASON-WISE LIST
|Year
|Player
|Team
|Runs
|Average
|Strike rate
|50
|100
|HS
|2023
|Shubman Gill
|GT
|890
|59.33
|157.80
|4
|3
|129
|2022
|Jos Buttler
|RR
|863
|57.53
|149.05
|4
|4
|116
|2021
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|CSK
|635
|45.35
|136.26
|4
|1
|101*
|2020
|KL Rahul
|KXIP
|670
|55.83
|129.34
|5
|1
|132*
|2019
|David Warner
|SRH
|692
|69.20
|143.87
|8
|1
|100
|2018
|Kane Williamson
|SRH
|735
|52.50
|142.44
|8
|0
|84
|2017
|David Warner
|SRH
|641
|58.27
|141.81
|4
|1
|126
|2016
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|973
|81.08
|152.03
|7
|4
|113
|2015
|David Warner
|SRH
|562
|43.23
|156.54
|7
|0
|91
|2014
|Robin Uthappa
|KKR
|660
|44.00
|137.78
|5
|0
|83
|2013
|Michael Hussey
|CSK
|733
|52.35
|129.50
|6
|0
|95
|2012
|Chris Gayle
|RCB
|733
|61.08
|160.74
|7
|1
|128
|2011
|Chris Gayle
|RCB
|608
|67.55
|183.13
|3
|2
|107
|2010
|Sachin Tendulkar
|MI
|618
|47.53
|132.61
|5
|0
|89
|2009
|Matthew Hayden
|CSK
|572
|52.00
|144.81
|5
|0
|89
|2008
|Shaun Marsh
|KXIP
|616
|68.44
|139.68
|5
|1
|115
Latest on Sportstar
- MI vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians 25/0 (3), needs 207 to win; Rohit, Ishan open
- IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after MI vs CSK: Kohli leads list; Dube moves upto fifth in standings
- Premier League 2023-24: Crystal Palace deals big blow to Liverpool’s title chances with 1-0 victory
- Stefanos Tsitsipas wins Monte Carlo Masters for third time
- KKR vs LSG, IPL 2024: Starc unbothered about criticism, says needed some time to get used to T20 cricket
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE