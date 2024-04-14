MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after MI vs CSK: Kohli leads list; Dube moves upto fifth in standings

IPL 2024, Orange Cap: Virat Kohli continues as the leading run-scorer of IPL 2024 after Match 29 between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.

Published : Apr 14, 2024 21:52 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Chennai Super Kings' Shivam Dube plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians' and Chennai Super Kings' in Mumbai.
Chennai Super Kings’ Shivam Dube plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians’ and Chennai Super Kings’ in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Chennai Super Kings’ Shivam Dube plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians’ and Chennai Super Kings’ in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: AP

Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli continued to remain at the top of the Orange Cap standing after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.

Shivam Dube moved up to fifth in the standings after his unbeaten 66 off 38 balls against MI. The batter hit ten fours and two sixes in his knock.

Riyan Parag stayed second after his 23 off 18 balls and Sanju Samson moved to third after he scored 18 in 14 deliveries against Punjab Kings.

Here is the full list of leading run-scorers in IPL 2024:

Player Team Matches Runs Average Strike Rate HS
Virat Kohli RCB 6 319 79.75 141.77 113*
Riyan Parag RR 6 284 71.00 155.19 84*
Sanju Samson RR 6 264 66.00 155.29 82*
Shubman Gill GT 6 255 51.00 151.78 89*
Shivam Dube CSK 6 242 60.50 163.51 66*

*Updated after MI vs CSK match on April 14

ORANGE CAP WINNERS SEASON-WISE LIST

Year Player Team Runs Average Strike rate 50 100 HS
2023 Shubman Gill GT 890 59.33 157.80 4 3 129
2022 Jos Buttler RR 863 57.53 149.05 4 4 116
2021 Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK 635 45.35 136.26 4 1 101*
2020 KL Rahul KXIP 670 55.83 129.34 5 1 132*
2019 David Warner SRH 692 69.20 143.87 8 1 100
2018 Kane Williamson SRH 735 52.50 142.44 8 0 84
2017 David Warner SRH 641 58.27 141.81 4 1 126
2016 Virat Kohli RCB 973 81.08 152.03 7 4 113
2015 David Warner SRH 562 43.23 156.54 7 0 91
2014 Robin Uthappa KKR 660 44.00 137.78 5 0 83
2013 Michael Hussey CSK 733 52.35 129.50 6 0 95
2012 Chris Gayle RCB 733 61.08 160.74 7 1 128
2011 Chris Gayle RCB 608 67.55 183.13 3 2 107
2010 Sachin Tendulkar MI 618 47.53 132.61 5 0 89
2009 Matthew Hayden CSK 572 52.00 144.81 5 0 89
2008 Shaun Marsh KXIP 616 68.44 139.68 5 1 115

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
