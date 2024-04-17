MagazineBuy Print

GT vs DC, IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals match; overall stats, most runs, wickets

IPL 2024, GT vs DC: Get all the head-to-head stats, numbers and overall records for the Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals match at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesdayac

Published : Apr 17, 2024 08:26 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Jake Fraser-McGurk and Rishabh Pant of Delhi Capitals against Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL match at Ekana stadium in Lucknow.
FILE PHOTO: Jake Fraser-McGurk and Rishabh Pant of Delhi Capitals against Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL match at Ekana stadium in Lucknow. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Jake Fraser-McGurk and Rishabh Pant of Delhi Capitals against Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL match at Ekana stadium in Lucknow. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/ The Hindu

Gujarat Titans will take on Delhi Capitals in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Both teams enter into the contest on the back of wins and will be looking to add another victory to move closer to the top four in the table.

Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know ahead of the match:

GT vs DC HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 3
Gujarat Titans won: 2
Delhi Capitals won: 1
Last result: Delhi Capitals won by 5 runs (Ahmedabad; 2023)
GT vs DC HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT NARENDRA MODI STADIUM
Matches played: 1
Gujarat Titans won: 0
Delhi Capitals won: 1
Last result: Delhi Capitals won by 5 runs (2023)
GT OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT NARENDRA MODI STADIUM
Matches played: 13
Gujarat Titans won: 8
Gujarat Titans lost: 5
Last result: Lost to Punjab Kings by 3 wickets (2024)
Gujarat Titans highest score: 233/3 (20) vs Mumbai Indians (2024)
Gujarat Titans lowest score: 125/6 (20) vs Delhi Capitals (2023)

MOST RUNS IN GT VS DC IPL MATCHES

Batter Inns. Runs Avg. SR HS
Shubman Gill (GT) 3 104 34.66 157.57 84
Hardik Pandya (GT) 3 95 47.50 113.09 59*
Axar Patel (DC) 3 71 23.66 126.78 36

MOST WICKETS IN GT VS DC IPL MATCHES

Bowler Inns. Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI
Mohammed Shami (GT) 3 9 6.83 9.11 4/11
Khaleel Ahmed (DC) 4 5 8.00 19.20 2/24
Rashid Khan (GT) 3 5 7.41 17.80 3/31

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

