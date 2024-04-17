GT vs DC, IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals match; overall stats, most runs, wickets

Gujarat Titans will take on Delhi Capitals in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.
Both teams enter into the contest on the back of wins and will be looking to add another victory to move closer to the top four in the table.
Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know ahead of the match:
GT vs DC HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
GT vs DC HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT NARENDRA MODI STADIUM
GT OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT NARENDRA MODI STADIUM
MOST RUNS IN GT VS DC IPL MATCHES
|Batter
|Inns.
|Runs
|Avg.
|SR
|HS
|Shubman Gill (GT)
|3
|104
|34.66
|157.57
|84
|Hardik Pandya (GT)
|3
|95
|47.50
|113.09
|59*
|Axar Patel (DC)
|3
|71
|23.66
|126.78
|36
MOST WICKETS IN GT VS DC IPL MATCHES
|Bowler
|Inns.
|Wkts.
|Econ.
|Avg.
|BBI
|Mohammed Shami (GT)
|3
|9
|6.83
|9.11
|4/11
|Khaleel Ahmed (DC)
|4
|5
|8.00
|19.20
|2/24
|Rashid Khan (GT)
|3
|5
|7.41
|17.80
|3/31
