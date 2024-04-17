GT vs DC, IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals match; overall stats, most runs, wickets

Gujarat Titans will take on Delhi Capitals in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Both teams enter into the contest on the back of wins and will be looking to add another victory to move closer to the top four in the table.

Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know ahead of the match:

GT vs DC HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL Matches played: 3 Gujarat Titans won: 2 Delhi Capitals won: 1 Last result: Delhi Capitals won by 5 runs (Ahmedabad; 2023)

GT vs DC HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT NARENDRA MODI STADIUM Matches played: 1 Gujarat Titans won: 0 Delhi Capitals won: 1 Last result: Delhi Capitals won by 5 runs (2023)

GT OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT NARENDRA MODI STADIUM Matches played: 13 Gujarat Titans won: 8 Gujarat Titans lost: 5 Last result: Lost to Punjab Kings by 3 wickets (2024) Gujarat Titans highest score: 233/3 (20) vs Mumbai Indians (2024) Gujarat Titans lowest score: 125/6 (20) vs Delhi Capitals (2023)

MOST RUNS IN GT VS DC IPL MATCHES

Batter Inns. Runs Avg. SR HS Shubman Gill (GT) 3 104 34.66 157.57 84 Hardik Pandya (GT) 3 95 47.50 113.09 59* Axar Patel (DC) 3 71 23.66 126.78 36

MOST WICKETS IN GT VS DC IPL MATCHES