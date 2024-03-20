PVL 2024, Final: Newcomers Delhi Toofans eyes title against table-toppers Calicut Heroes

The Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here on Thursday will witness a battle between experience and youthful exuberance as table toppers Calicut Heroes lock horns with tournament newcomers Delhi Toofans in the Prime Volleyball League season 3 summit clash.

The Toofans, led by the ever-reliable Saqlain Tariq, defied expectations by storming past the reigning champions Ahmedabad Defenders in the eliminator. Meanwhile, the Heroes, topping the Super 5 table, secured their final berth without the pressure of knockout matches.

For Heroes, this is a shot at redemption after two consecutive semifinal heartbreaks. Their skipper, Jerome Vinith, the league’s top attacker, expressed relief at reaching the final without another nerve-wracking knockout encounter. “It’s been amazing this season. Reaching the final after two semifinal losses is a huge accomplishment. Topping the Super 5 was crucial after the initial phase.” said Vinith in a pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

He acknowledged the role of the coaching staff and support system in fostering a positive team environment. “Everyone, from players to coaches and management, has contributed immensely. Creating a positive atmosphere in the camp has been vital,” he added.

The Calicut outfit boasts an arsenal of lethal attackers, including Vinith, Chirag Yadav, Vikas Maan, and the Brazilian powerhouse Luiz Felipe Perotto. All have been firing on all cylinders during the tournament’s crucial stages. Adding calmness to the mix is setter Mohan Ukkrapandian, last year’s champion with Ahmedabad Defenders, and the young libero Mukesh Kumar, who has thrived with the Heroes this season.

On the other hand, the Toofans, the league’s fresh faces, have exceeded all expectations. Led by seasoned Indian international Saqlain Tariq, also making his PVL debut, the team has shaken up the established order since their arrival.

“Reaching the final is a significant achievement for us,” Tariq said, summarising their exceptional debut season. “It will hold us in good stead for the future. We’re extremely motivated to give our all in the final.”

The Delhi-based team has enjoyed a seven-match winning streak en route to the final, fueled by a potent blend of youth and experience. League’s top scorer, Santhosh S, has been instrumental in their success, alongside overseas attacker Lazar Dodic and the Colombian middle-blocker Daniel Aponza.

The Heroes, with their proven track record, enter the championship clash as favourites. However, the Toofans’ hunger and impressive run cannot be ignored. The winner will not only be crowned PVL champions but will also secure direct qualification for the Volleyball Club World Championship scheduled to take place in Chennai later this year.