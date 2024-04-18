MagazineBuy Print

Candidates 2024 Points Table: Nepomniachtchi in sole lead; Nakamura, Gukesh joint second; Humpy joint third in women’s after round 11

FIDE Candidates 2024: Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi ascended to the top and became the sole leader of the marquee tournament after beating Vidit Gujrathi with black pieces.

Published : Apr 18, 2024 06:19 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ian Nepomniachtchi became the sole leader after round 11.
Ian Nepomniachtchi became the sole leader after round 11. | Photo Credit: FIDE/Michał Walusza
infoIcon

Ian Nepomniachtchi became the sole leader after round 11. | Photo Credit: FIDE/Michał Walusza

India’s D. Gukesh slipped on joint-second after playing out a draw on Thursday against USA’s Fabiano Caruana in the round 11 game of the FIDE Candidates 2024 at the Great Hall in Toronto, Canada.

Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi ascended to the top and became the sole leader of the marquee tournament after beating Vidit Gujrathi with black pieces.

Hikaru Nakamura handed a crushing loss to R. Praggnanandhaa and joined Gukesh on second with 6.5 points.

In the women’s category, China’s Tan Zhongyi grabbed her first position back after beating Kateryna Lagno.

HIGHLIGHTS | FIDE CANDIDATES-2024 ROUND 11

Koneru Humpy moved up to joint third, while R. Vaishali came up in seventh place after registering wins in their round 11 clashes.

CANDIDATES POINTS TABLE AFTER ROUND 11

Open Category
1. Ian Nepomniachtchi (RUS) - 7.0
2. Hikaru Nakamura (USA) - 6.5
3. D Gukesh (IND) - 6.5
4. Fabiano Caruana (USA) - 6.0
5. R Praggnanandhaa (IND) - 5.5
6. Vidit Gujrathi (IND) - 5.0
7. Alireza Firouzja (FRA) - 4.5
8. Nijat Abasov (AZE) - 3.0
Women’s Category
1. Lei Tingjie (CHN) - 7.5
2. Tan Zhongyi (CHN) - 7.0
3. Aleksandra Goryachkina (RUS) - 5.5
4. Koneru Humpy (IND) - 5.5
5. Kateryna Lagno (RUS) - 5.5
6. Anna Muzychuk (UKR) - 4.5
7. R. Vaishali (IND) - 4.5
8. Nurgyul Salimova (BUL) - 4.0

Candidates 2024

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
