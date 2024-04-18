Candidates 2024 Points Table: Nepomniachtchi in sole lead; Nakamura, Gukesh joint second; Humpy joint third in women’s after round 11

India’s D. Gukesh slipped on joint-second after playing out a draw on Thursday against USA’s Fabiano Caruana in the round 11 game of the FIDE Candidates 2024 at the Great Hall in Toronto, Canada.
Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi ascended to the top and became the sole leader of the marquee tournament after beating Vidit Gujrathi with black pieces.
Hikaru Nakamura handed a crushing loss to R. Praggnanandhaa and joined Gukesh on second with 6.5 points.
In the women’s category, China’s Tan Zhongyi grabbed her first position back after beating Kateryna Lagno.
Koneru Humpy moved up to joint third, while R. Vaishali came up in seventh place after registering wins in their round 11 clashes.
