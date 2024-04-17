MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 11: Gukesh to face Caruana; Praggnanandhaa up against Nakamura; Vidit vs Nepomniachtchi

FIDE Candidates 2024: Follow for all Live Updates from the Candidates Chess tournament Round 11 happening in Toronto on Thursday.

Updated : Apr 17, 2024 23:29 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the Candidates Chess tournament Round 11 happening in Toronto on Thursday. 

Praggnanandhaa vs Nakamura Live Board:

Vidit vs Nepomniachtchi Live Board:

Gukesh vs Caruana Live Board:

  • April 17, 2024 23:14
    Big Clash!

  • April 17, 2024 23:08
    Round 11 Pairings

    OPEN

    Hikaru Nakamura - R Praggnanandhaa 

    Nijat Abasov - Alireza Firouzja

    Fabiano Caruana - Gukesh D

    Ian Nepomniachtchi - Vidit Santosh Gujrathi

    Women’s

    Lei Tingjie - Anna Muzychuk

    Aleksandra Goryachkina - Vaishali Rameshbabu

    Nurgyul Salimova - Koneru Humpy

    Tan Zhongyi - Kateryna Lagno 

  • April 17, 2024 23:00
    Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the FIDE Candidates 2024 round 11, happening at the Great Hall in Toronto, Canada on Thursday. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates. 

Related Topics

Candidates 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 11: Gukesh to face Caruana; Praggnanandhaa up against Nakamura; Vidit vs Nepomniachtchi
    Team Sportstar
  2. Manchester City vs Real Madrid LIVE updates, UEFA Champions League: Lineups out, De Bruyne starts for City, Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bayern Munich vs Arsenal LIVE updates, UEFA Champions League: Lineups out, Aggregate score 2-2, Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Roma players did right refusing to play after Ndicka collapsed, says coach de Rossi
    Reuters
  5. Indian sports wrap, April 17: Jatiwal emerges halfway leader in Gurgaon Open
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 11: Gukesh to face Caruana; Praggnanandhaa up against Nakamura; Vidit vs Nepomniachtchi
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s Candidates 2024: Humpy looks to avenge defeat against Salimova
    Rakesh Rao
  3. FIDE Candidates 2024: Alireza Firouzja controversy explained
    Team Sportstar
  4. Candidates 2024: Gukesh gets ready for Caruana; Indians a worry for Nepomniachtchi
    Rakesh Rao
  5. Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa, Vidit, Vaishali, Humpy at FIDE Chess Candidates 2024: Round 11 - Schedule, pairing, colour
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 11: Gukesh to face Caruana; Praggnanandhaa up against Nakamura; Vidit vs Nepomniachtchi
    Team Sportstar
  2. Manchester City vs Real Madrid LIVE updates, UEFA Champions League: Lineups out, De Bruyne starts for City, Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bayern Munich vs Arsenal LIVE updates, UEFA Champions League: Lineups out, Aggregate score 2-2, Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Roma players did right refusing to play after Ndicka collapsed, says coach de Rossi
    Reuters
  5. Indian sports wrap, April 17: Jatiwal emerges halfway leader in Gurgaon Open
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment