Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 11: Gukesh to face Caruana; Praggnanandhaa up against Nakamura; Vidit vs Nepomniachtchi

- April 17, 2024 23:14Big Clash!
- April 17, 2024 23:08Round 11 Pairings
OPEN
Hikaru Nakamura - R Praggnanandhaa
Nijat Abasov - Alireza Firouzja
Fabiano Caruana - Gukesh D
Ian Nepomniachtchi - Vidit Santosh Gujrathi
Women’s
Lei Tingjie - Anna Muzychuk
Aleksandra Goryachkina - Vaishali Rameshbabu
Nurgyul Salimova - Koneru Humpy
Tan Zhongyi - Kateryna Lagno
- April 17, 2024 23:00Welcome!
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the FIDE Candidates 2024 round 11, happening at the Great Hall in Toronto, Canada on Thursday. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates.
