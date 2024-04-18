MagazineBuy Print

Praggnanandhaa vs Hikaru Nakamura LIVE, FIDE Chess Candidates 2024: Round 11 match updates

FIDE Candidates 2024: India’s R. Praggnanandhaa takes on USA’s Hikaru Nakamura in round 11 clash. 

Updated : Apr 18, 2024 00:21 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
R. Praggnanandhaa takes on Hikaru Nakamura in the 11th round of Candidates 2024.
R. Praggnanandhaa takes on Hikaru Nakamura in the 11th round of Candidates 2024. | Photo Credit: Sportstar
infoIcon

R. Praggnanandhaa takes on Hikaru Nakamura in the 11th round of Candidates 2024. | Photo Credit: Sportstar

India’s R. Praggnanandhaa takes on USA’s Hikaru Nakamura in the 11th round of the FIDE Candidates tournament at the Great Hall in Toronto, Canada on Thursday.

Check out the board below to follow all moves from the match

ROUND 11 PAIRINGS

Open
Praggnanandhaa R - Hikaru Nakamura
Vidit Santosh Gujrathi - Ian Nepomniachtchi
Gukesh D - Fabiano Caruana
Alireza Firouzja - Nijat Abasov
Women’s
Tan Zhongyi - Kateryna Lagno
Humpy Koneru - Nurgyul Salimova
Vaishali Rameshbabu - Aleksandra Goryachkina
Lei Tingjie - Anna Muzychuk

TOURNAMENT FORMAT

Both the Candidates and the Women’s Candidates are a double round-robin tournament with each player playing the rest of the field twice in a total of 14 rounds.

Players get 1 point for a win, ½ point for a draw and 0 points for a loss.

TIME CONTROL

The time control for the open category is 120 minutes for the first 40 moves, then 30 minutes for the rest of the game, plus a 30-second increment per move starting from move 41.

For the women’s category, it is 90 minutes for the first 40 moves, then 30 minutes for the rest of the game, plus a 30-second increment per move starting from move one.

PRIZE MONEY

The prize money for the open category is €48,000 (INR 43.48 Lakh) for first place, €36,000 for second place, and €24,000 for third place (with players on the same number of points sharing prize money, irrespective of tie-breaks), plus €3,500 per half-point for every player, for a total prize pool of €500,000.

In the women’s candidates, the prize money is half that of the open category, with the winner getting €24,000, €18,000 for second place, and €12,000 for third place.

In addition, €1,750 per half-point for every player, for a total prize pool of €250,000.

