Women’s Candidates 2024: Humpy looks to avenge defeat against Salimova

With four rounds to go and K. Humpy trailing the two leaders from China - Tan Zhongyi and Lei Tingjie - by two points, any chance of an Indian champion of the FIDE Women’s Candidates 2024 appears lost.

Going by theoretical possibilities, Humpy can still make it. But Humpy’s average form and the relentless pursuit of the Chinese duo point to a different outcome. Over the last 10 rounds, Humpy struggled to create chances and at times, failed to read the position better and overlooked some pleasant continuations.

Coming up for Humpy are clashes against lowest-seed Nurgyul Salimova and top-seed Goryachkina. Humpy will be looking to avenge the recent defeat to Salimova. But against Goryachkina, it could well be a measured response from the oldest player in the competition.

R. Vaishali, the other Indian in the fray, is sure to learn from this experience. Luck did play a big part in Vaishali’s 10th-round escape-to-victory over Nurgyul Salimova. Overall, Vaishali had her moments, but a four-defeat streak dealt a severe blow to her confidence.

With the Indians almost out of the title hunt, the next four days could see either Tan or Lei break away and leave the Russians Goryachkina and Kateryna Lagno with no chance of catching up.

Lei and Tan have traded blows, produced two decisive battles and got even. But the momentum seems to be with Lei, who defeated Tan to join her in the lead.

Lagno, the only undefeated player in the competition, has the game to trouble the Chinese, but somehow, she, too, has lacked her usual sharpness. Anna Muzychuk, one of the pre-event favourites is still in search of her first victory.

With Lagno and Anna performing nowhere close to their known abilities, Tan and Lei have benefitted the most. It appears only Goryachkina stands between the title and defending champion Lei or long-time leader Tan.

11th-round pairings (Indians unless stated): K. Humpy (4.5)-Nurgyul Salimova (Bul, 4); R. Vaishali (3.5)-Aleksandra Goryachkina (FIDE, 5.5); Tan Zhongyi (Chn, 6.5)-Kateryna Lagno (FIDE, 5.5); Lei Tingjie (Chn, 6.5)-Anna Muzychuk (Ukr, 4).