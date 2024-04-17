Candidates 2024: Gukesh gets ready for Caruana; indians a worry for Nepomniachtchi

More than two-thirds of the FIDE Candidates 2024 is over and there are five players with a realistic chance of becoming the next challenger to the reigning World champion Ding Liren.

Gukesh and Ian Nepomniachtchi, the two leaders, are set to face opposition separated by form. If Gukesh is due to play top seed Fabiano Caruana and last seed Nijat Abasov in the next two rounds before the rest day on April 19, the Russian plays an unpredictable Vidit Gujrathi and a resolute R. Praggnanandhaa.

Gukesh will look for chances with white pieces against a struggling Caruana and play the waiting-game with black against Abasov, the one who has suffered most defeats in the competition.

Nepomniachtchi, the only undefeated player so far, has played solidly but has lacked the cutting edge. Vidit had him worried when they played in the first half of the tournament and could trouble him again with white pieces.

Before the last set of two rounds, how Nepomniachtchi deals with the Indian challengers could prove crucial.

Praggnanandhaa has played very well with black, so far. Should he have a good game against Nakamura from the white side, one can expect Praggnanandhaa to pose some serious problems to Nepomniachtchi, much like he did during the first leg of the double-round league.

Vidit, due to play Caruana after Nepomniachtchi over the next two days, will have to strike to have any chance of being in the title hunt. The expectations from the lower-rated Indian could seem unrealistic but his twin-triumphs over Nakamura and one against Alireza Firouzja have given rise to hope.

Before the set of the last two matches, the outcomes of the upcoming two rounds could have a serious bearing on the making of a champion.

11th-round pairings (Indians unless stated): D. Gukesh (6)-Fabiano Caruana (USA, 5.5); R. Praggnanandhaa (5.5)-Hikaru Nakamura (USA, 5.5); Vidit Gujrathi (5)-Ian Nepomniachtchi (FIDE, 6); Alireza Firouzja (Fra, 3.5)-Nijat Asabov (Aze, 3).