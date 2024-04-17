  • R. Praggnanandhaa (IND) vs Hikaru Nakamura (USA)
  • Vidit Gujrathi (IND) vs Ian Nepomniachtchi (RUS)
  • D. Gukesh (IND) vs Fabiano Caruana (USA)
  • Humpy Koneru (IND) vs Nurgyul Salimova (BUL)
  • Vaishali Rameshbabu (IND) vs Aleksandra Goryachkina (RUS)