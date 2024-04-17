The Indian challenge at the FIDE Candidates 2024 tournament will continue on Thursday, with the 11th round action starting at 12 AM in Toronto, Canada.

HIGHLIGHTS | FIDE CANDIDATES 2024 ROUND TEN

INDIAN ROUND 11 SCHEDULE

R. Praggnanandhaa (IND) vs Hikaru Nakamura (USA)

Vidit Gujrathi (IND) vs Ian Nepomniachtchi (RUS)

D. Gukesh (IND) vs Fabiano Caruana (USA)

Humpy Koneru (IND) vs Nurgyul Salimova (BUL)

Vaishali Rameshbabu (IND) vs Aleksandra Goryachkina (RUS)

COLOURS

All the Indians in action in Round 11 will be with white pieces.

ROUND 11 OVERALL PAIRINGS

Open Hikaru Nakamura - R Praggnanandhaa Nijat Abasov - Alireza Firouzja Fabiano Caruana - Gukesh D Ian Nepomniachtchi - Vidit Santosh Gujrathi Women’s Lei Tingjie - Anna Muzychuk Aleksandra Goryachkina - Vaishali Rameshbabu Nurgyul Salimova - Koneru Humpy Tan Zhongyi - Kateryna Lagno