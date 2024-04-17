The Indian challenge at the FIDE Candidates 2024 tournament will continue on Thursday, with the 11th round action starting at 12 AM in Toronto, Canada.
INDIAN ROUND 11 SCHEDULE
- R. Praggnanandhaa (IND) vs Hikaru Nakamura (USA)
- Vidit Gujrathi (IND) vs Ian Nepomniachtchi (RUS)
- D. Gukesh (IND) vs Fabiano Caruana (USA)
- Humpy Koneru (IND) vs Nurgyul Salimova (BUL)
- Vaishali Rameshbabu (IND) vs Aleksandra Goryachkina (RUS)
COLOURS
All the Indians in action in Round 11 will be with white pieces.
ROUND 11 OVERALL PAIRINGS
Open
Hikaru Nakamura - R Praggnanandhaa
Nijat Abasov - Alireza Firouzja
Fabiano Caruana - Gukesh D
Ian Nepomniachtchi - Vidit Santosh Gujrathi
Women’s
Lei Tingjie - Anna Muzychuk
Aleksandra Goryachkina - Vaishali Rameshbabu
Nurgyul Salimova - Koneru Humpy
Tan Zhongyi - Kateryna Lagno
