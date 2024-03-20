MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Langer sidesteps question about India coaching possibility, terms Dravid lucky to work with such talent

Langer, who took a two-year-break after his much publicised acrimonious exit from Australian team’s head coach’s position in 2022, is back as the head coach of IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants.

Published : Mar 20, 2024 18:13 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Justin Langer, head coach, Lucknow Super with the team on the first day of the training session at Ekana stadium, in Lucknow on Saturday, March 11, 2024.
Justin Langer, head coach, Lucknow Super with the team on the first day of the training session at Ekana stadium, in Lucknow on Saturday, March 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/SANDEEP SAXENA
infoIcon

Justin Langer, head coach, Lucknow Super with the team on the first day of the training session at Ekana stadium, in Lucknow on Saturday, March 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/SANDEEP SAXENA

Justin Langer got a ‘probing delivery’ on his possible future as coach of the Indian national team. However, like his playing days, the former Australian opener judged it perfectly and left the one bowled on the “corridor of uncertainty”.

Langer, who took a two-year break after his much-publicised acrimonious exit from the Australian team’s head coach’s position in 2022, is back as the head coach of IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants.

He got a straight question first up.

ALSO READ: If Rahul performs well in IPL, reward will be T20 World Cup slot - LSG head coach Langer

Will he be considering the possibility of coaching the Indian team in the near future? He first laughed as the franchise rightly wanted to keep it strictly about themselves, but the gritty Aussie very nicely skirted the question.

“I was talking to Ricky Ponting, and I cannot believe the depth of talent in India. My mind is blown away. India is blessed to have so much talent, and Rahul Dravid must be waking up really excited with the amount of talent that he gets to work with,” said Langer, carefully side-stepping the issue.

For the record, Dravid’s extended contract tenure runs till the end of the T20 World Cup in June.

Related stories

Related Topics

Justin Langer /

Rahul Dravid /

Lucknow Super Giants /

IPL 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Langer sidesteps question about India coaching possibility, terms Dravid lucky to work with such talent
    PTI
  2. World Boxing to seek IOC recognition for 2028 Olympics
    Reuters
  3. Police raid Spanish football federation, Rubiales’ residence in probe of Saudi Arabia super cup deal
    AP
  4. IPL 2024: Faf and Co. aim to repeat RCB women’s team’s success
    Dhruva Prasad
  5. PVL 2024, Final: Newcomers Delhi Toofans eyes title against table-toppers Calicut Heroes
    Saikat Chakraborty
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Langer sidesteps question about India coaching possibility, terms Dravid lucky to work with such talent
    PTI
  2. Imad Wasim comes out of retirement, makes himself available for Pakistan selection
    PTI
  3. Gayle wants pace sensation Joseph in West Indies squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup
    Reuters
  4. Afghanistan Cricket Board advocates for neutral, politics-free cricket after Australia postpones T20I series again
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mushfiqur Rahim out of Bangladesh-Sri Lanka Test series due to injury
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Langer sidesteps question about India coaching possibility, terms Dravid lucky to work with such talent
    PTI
  2. World Boxing to seek IOC recognition for 2028 Olympics
    Reuters
  3. Police raid Spanish football federation, Rubiales’ residence in probe of Saudi Arabia super cup deal
    AP
  4. IPL 2024: Faf and Co. aim to repeat RCB women’s team’s success
    Dhruva Prasad
  5. PVL 2024, Final: Newcomers Delhi Toofans eyes title against table-toppers Calicut Heroes
    Saikat Chakraborty
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment