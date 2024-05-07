MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

On This Day in 1991, Haryana clinched maiden Ranji Trophy title; Where are the players now?

On the 33rd anniversary of Haryana’s Ranji Trophy win, Sportstar reached out to the players to find out what they are up to.

Published : May 07, 2024 21:07 IST , NEW DELHI - 3 MINS READ

Vijay Lokapally
The Haryana team with the Ranji Trophy trophy after beating Bombay.
The Haryana team with the Ranji Trophy trophy after beating Bombay. | Photo Credit: N. Sridharan/The Hindu
infoIcon

The Haryana team with the Ranji Trophy trophy after beating Bombay. | Photo Credit: N. Sridharan/The Hindu

This day, 33 years ago, Haryana made history by winning the Ranji Trophy at the Wankhede Stadium in an epic final against Bombay. It has never won the title since, but the squad relives those moments every year.

The team members travelled for nearly six months, playing league and knockout matches before scripting an incredible two-run win in the final. Five months later, the team won the Irani Cup too.

ALSO READ | How India’s bowling attack might shape up at T20 World Cup 2024

They players from that squad have diversified into various professions, including hospitality, journalism, teaching, and management. Sportstar reached out to them to learn their current status in cricket and other fields.

Kapil Dev led the team, comprised of ambitious youngsters, coached by veteran off-spinner Sarkar Talwar. “It was a lovely bunch,” remembered Kapil. For Talwar, it was special because he inspired the players to perform when it mattered. 

Kapil keeps himself busy with his business — installing floodlights for grounds — but insists it is not his main work. He takes pride in giving motivational lectures on leadership in the corporate sector.

“Speaking was not my strength, but I enjoy it the most now. It is a learning for me. When the audience asks me questions, I also learn from them. I take pride in being able to motivate even one youngster who may be looking for guidance,” Kapil told Sportstar.

Bombay batsman Abey Kurvilla is run out, handing the title to Haryana.
Bombay batsman Abey Kurvilla is run out, handing the title to Haryana. | Photo Credit: N. Sridharan/The Hindu
lightbox-info

Bombay batsman Abey Kurvilla is run out, handing the title to Haryana. | Photo Credit: N. Sridharan/The Hindu

Amarjit Kaypee scripted the winning moment in the final when he ran out Abey Kuruvilla, the last man, from square leg. “Had I fumbled, we would have lost,” Kaypee remembered. Kaypee worked with Food Corporation of India. “My job was to inspect the warehouses. It required travelling and some vigilance work, but I loved it.”

For Rajesh Puri, his boundary save at fine leg was unforgettable. “It was a Dilip (Vengsarkar) shot with Bombay needing four. I flung myself, conceded just one and rest was history when Kaypee ran out the last man,” said Puri.

Ajay Banerjee was a proud member like the rest. His century against Bengal in the semifinal at Calcutta was critical. He chose not to pursue cricket and ventured into journalism like his father, Samuel Banerjee, who was the sports editor of The Tribune in Chandigarh. Ajay works at the same newspaper as deputy editor in Military Affairs.

Deepak Sharma, an aggressive opener, scored 199 in the final. “Yes, I felt sad at missing the double century, but nothing could match the joy of winning the match and making history,” said Sharma, who works with the local government in Sydney.

Sanjay Bhatia, who played just one match in the North Zone league, decided to retire from cricket. He set up a hotel in Manali and is happy to host some of his former teammates.

Off-spinner Yogendra Bhandari, who came close to making the Indian team for the tour to Australia in 1991-92, played 13 more First-Class matches before quitting the game. “I lost interest and focused on my job,” said Bhandari. He is currently serving as superintendent of Customs & Central GST in Chandigarh.

Where are the players now?
Kapil Dev (Captain): Motivational Speaker on Leadership.
Sarkar Talwar (coach): Director of Sports at Manav Rachna University
Amarjit Kaypee: Coach of Haryana after retiring as General Manager (Food Corporation of India)
Chetan Sharma: Commentator.
Rajesh Puri: CEO, Kapil Dev Group.
Vijay Yadav: Runs a residential cricket academy in Faridabad.
Pradeep Jain: Deputy General Manager (HR), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation.
Deepak Sharma: Working with the local government in Sydney
Dhanraj Singh: Retired from the Haryana Sports Department
Ajay Banerjee: Deputy Editor, Military Affairs (Tribune)
Yogendra Bhandari: Superintendent, Customs & Central GST.
Ajay Jadeja: Commentator
Nitin Goel: BCCI Match Referee 
Sanjay Bhatia: Owns a hotel in Manali
Vinay Dutt Sharma: Director of Government Relations with Samsung India
Sumeet Dogra: Cricket coach and commentator
Sandeep Joshi: Sports Officer in Air India 
Sukhdev Singh: Deputy Superintendent Police, Vigilance Bureau, Mohali.

Related stories

Related Topics

Ranji Trophy /

Kapil Dev /

Chetan Sharma /

Ajay Jadeja /

Dilip Vengsarkar /

Abey Kuruvilla

Latest on Sportstar

  1. DC vs RR Live Score IPL 2024: Kuldeep strikes twice to derail RR, Samson’s controversial dismissal raises eyebrows, RR 185/7 (18) in 222 chase
    Team Sportstar
  2. Samson’s dismissal stirs up controversy during Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Saudi Smash 2024: Ayhika-Sutirtha, Manush-Manav pairs lose in round of 16
    Team Sportstar
  4. On This Day in 1991, Haryana clinched maiden Ranji Trophy title; Where are the players now?
    Vijay Lokapally
  5. PSG vs Dortmund LIVE score, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 semifinal second leg: Preview
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. On This Day in 1991, Haryana clinched maiden Ranji Trophy title; Where are the players now?
    Vijay Lokapally
  2. Tamil Nadu Colts team embarks on UK tour, to play multi-day and limited-overs matches
    PTI
  3. Surendra Bhave appointed Odisha men’s head coach
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. Women’s Inter Zonal Multi-Day Trophy 2024 Final: East Zone beats South by one wicket on day three in a thrilling fashion
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. Women’s Inter Zonal Multi-Day Trophy 2024 Final: “Want to finish as winners and not participants” says South Zone coach Diana David
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. DC vs RR Live Score IPL 2024: Kuldeep strikes twice to derail RR, Samson’s controversial dismissal raises eyebrows, RR 185/7 (18) in 222 chase
    Team Sportstar
  2. Samson’s dismissal stirs up controversy during Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Saudi Smash 2024: Ayhika-Sutirtha, Manush-Manav pairs lose in round of 16
    Team Sportstar
  4. On This Day in 1991, Haryana clinched maiden Ranji Trophy title; Where are the players now?
    Vijay Lokapally
  5. PSG vs Dortmund LIVE score, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 semifinal second leg: Preview
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment