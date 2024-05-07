MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Yuzvendra Chahal becomes first Indian to pick 350 T20 wickets during DC vs RR IPL 2024 clash

DC vs RR, IPL 2024: Yuzvendra Chahal became first Indian to take 350 T20 wickets.

Published : May 07, 2024 20:51 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: RR’s Yuzvendra Chahal in action.
FILE PHOTO: RR’s Yuzvendra Chahal in action. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: RR’s Yuzvendra Chahal in action. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K/The Hindu

Rajasthan Royal’s Yuzvendra Chahal removed Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant to become the first Indian to take 350 T20 wickets during the Indian Premier League clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | DC vs RR, IPL 2024: Fraser-McGurk has most IPL fifties scored under 20 balls; overtakes Narine, Head

He also recently became the first bowler to claim 200 wickets in IPL during the match against Mumbai Indians on Monday.

Piyush Chawla (310) is placed second in the list among Indians with the most t20 wickets, while Ravichandran Ashwin stands third with 303 scalps.

Chahal has 201 IPL wickets and 96 scalps in T20 internationals.

MOST WICKETS IN T20 CRICKET
Dwayne Bravo - 625 wickets
Rashid Khan - 572 wickets
Sunil Narine - 549 wickets
Imran Tahir - 502 wickets
Shakib Al Hasan - 482 wickets
Andre Russell - 443 wickets
Wahab Riaz - 413 wickets
Lasith Malinga - 390 wickets
Sohail Tanvir - 389 wickets
Chris Jordan - 368 wickets
Yuzvendra Chahal - 350 wickets*

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Yuzvendra Chahal /

Rajasthan Royals /

Delhi Capitals

Latest on Sportstar

  1. DC vs RR Live Score IPL 2024: Stubbs, Rasikh help Capitals post 221/8 (20)
    Team Sportstar
  2. Yuzvendra Chahal becomes first Indian to pick 350 T20 wickets during DC vs RR IPL 2024 clash
    Team Sportstar
  3. On This Day in 1991, Haryana clinched maiden Ranji Trophy title; Where are the players now?
    Vijay Lokapally
  4. National Women’s Hockey League 2024: Bengal, Haryana win over Odisha and Maharashtra
    PTI
  5. KKR’s adventurous trip after bad weather affects charter flight trip to Kolkata
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. Yuzvendra Chahal becomes first Indian to pick 350 T20 wickets during DC vs RR IPL 2024 clash
    Team Sportstar
  2. DC vs RR, IPL 2024: Fraser-McGurk has most IPL fifties scored under 20 balls; overtakes Narine, Head
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: Home advantage? Not quite for Punjab Kings
    Shayan Acharya
  4. IPL 2024: Can Rajasthan Royals achieve the best-ever points tally in an Indian Premier League season?
    Team Sportstar
  5. SRH vs LSG: IPL 2024 playoffs race gets tricky as Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants meet in the battle of equals
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. DC vs RR Live Score IPL 2024: Stubbs, Rasikh help Capitals post 221/8 (20)
    Team Sportstar
  2. Yuzvendra Chahal becomes first Indian to pick 350 T20 wickets during DC vs RR IPL 2024 clash
    Team Sportstar
  3. On This Day in 1991, Haryana clinched maiden Ranji Trophy title; Where are the players now?
    Vijay Lokapally
  4. National Women’s Hockey League 2024: Bengal, Haryana win over Odisha and Maharashtra
    PTI
  5. KKR’s adventurous trip after bad weather affects charter flight trip to Kolkata
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment