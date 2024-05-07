Yuzvendra Chahal becomes first Indian to pick 350 T20 wickets during DC vs RR IPL 2024 clash

Rajasthan Royal’s Yuzvendra Chahal removed Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant to become the first Indian to take 350 T20 wickets during the Indian Premier League clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.
ALSO READ | DC vs RR, IPL 2024: Fraser-McGurk has most IPL fifties scored under 20 balls; overtakes Narine, Head
He also recently became the first bowler to claim 200 wickets in IPL during the match against Mumbai Indians on Monday.
Piyush Chawla (310) is placed second in the list among Indians with the most t20 wickets, while Ravichandran Ashwin stands third with 303 scalps.
Chahal has 201 IPL wickets and 96 scalps in T20 internationals.
MOST WICKETS IN T20 CRICKET
