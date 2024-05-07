DC vs RR, IPL 2024: Fraser-McGurk has most IPL fifties scored under 20 balls; overtakes Narine, Head

Delhi Capitals’ Australian opener Jake Fraser-McGurk got his team’s innings off to a perfect start with a 19-ball fifty in the IPL 2024 clash against Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Put in to bat, DC opened with the young Aussie and Abhishek Porel. Fraser-McGurk got hit in the box in the very first over. After a few giggles and intervention from the DC physio, the 22-year-old went on a rampage, taking the RR bowlers to the cleaners.

A highlight of his short but impactful stint in the middle was how he smashed Avesh Khan for 28 runs in an over (4-4-4-6-4-6). He brought up his fifty with a six over long on off the last ball of the over.

He lost his wicket in the very next over, off the first ball he faced from Ravichandran Ashwin where he dispatched a full toss straight into the fielder’s hands at extra cover.

Fraser-McGurk’s innings featured seven fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 250.

He now has the most fifties scores in less than 20 balls (3), overtaking the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sunil Narine and Travis Head among others.