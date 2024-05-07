MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

DC vs RR, IPL 2024: Fraser-McGurk has most IPL fifties scored under 20 balls; overtakes Narine, Head

Jake Fraser-McGurk gave Delhi Capitals the perfect start in its IPL 2024 clash against Rajasthan Royals with a 19-ball fifty art the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday. 

Published : May 07, 2024 20:02 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Jake Fraser-McGurk of Delhi Capitals
Jake Fraser-McGurk of Delhi Capitals | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
infoIcon

Jake Fraser-McGurk of Delhi Capitals | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

Delhi Capitals’ Australian opener Jake Fraser-McGurk got his team’s innings off to a perfect start with a 19-ball fifty in the IPL 2024 clash against Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Put in to bat, DC opened with the young Aussie and Abhishek Porel. Fraser-McGurk got hit in the box in the very first over. After a few giggles and intervention from the DC physio, the 22-year-old went on a rampage, taking the RR bowlers to the cleaners.

A highlight of his short but impactful stint in the middle was how he smashed Avesh Khan for 28 runs in an over (4-4-4-6-4-6). He brought up his fifty with a six over long on off the last ball of the over.

He lost his wicket in the very next over, off the first ball he faced from Ravichandran Ashwin where he dispatched a full toss straight into the fielder’s hands at extra cover.

Fraser-McGurk’s innings featured seven fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 250.

He now has the most fifties scores in less than 20 balls (3), overtaking the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sunil Narine and Travis Head among others.

Most IPL fifties scored in less than 20 balls
3 - Jake Fraser-McGurk
2 - Yashasvi Jaiswal
2 - Nicholas Pooran
2 - Ishan Kishan
2 - Sunil Narine
2 - Kieron Pollard
2 - Travis Head
2 - KL Rahul

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Rajasthan Royals /

Delhi Capitals /

Jake Fraser-McGurk

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Italian Open 2024: Badosa shows signs of her old form in first-round win over Andreeva
    AP
  2. DC vs RR, IPL 2024: Fraser-McGurk has most IPL fifties scored under 20 balls; overtakes Narine, Head
    Team Sportstar
  3. DC vs RR Live Score IPL 2024: Porel hits fifty; Ashwin removes Axar Patel; DC 129/3 (11)
    Team Sportstar
  4. Scott Flemming appointed as head coach of Indian Senior Men’s Basketball team
    Team Sportstar
  5. Swiatek feeling the squeeze from crowded Masters calendar amidst Italian Open
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. DC vs RR, IPL 2024: Fraser-McGurk has most IPL fifties scored under 20 balls; overtakes Narine, Head
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: Home advantage? Not quite for Punjab Kings
    Shayan Acharya
  3. IPL 2024: Can Rajasthan Royals achieve the best-ever points tally in an Indian Premier League season?
    Team Sportstar
  4. SRH vs LSG: IPL 2024 playoffs race gets tricky as Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants meet in the battle of equals
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. DC vs RR Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals wins toss, to bowl first vs Delhi Capitals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Italian Open 2024: Badosa shows signs of her old form in first-round win over Andreeva
    AP
  2. DC vs RR, IPL 2024: Fraser-McGurk has most IPL fifties scored under 20 balls; overtakes Narine, Head
    Team Sportstar
  3. DC vs RR Live Score IPL 2024: Porel hits fifty; Ashwin removes Axar Patel; DC 129/3 (11)
    Team Sportstar
  4. Scott Flemming appointed as head coach of Indian Senior Men’s Basketball team
    Team Sportstar
  5. Swiatek feeling the squeeze from crowded Masters calendar amidst Italian Open
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment