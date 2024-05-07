MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024: Home advantage? Not quite for Punjab Kings

Moving on from the PCA Stadium in Mohali, the Punjab Kings played its five home matches at the newly-built Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur this season, losing four.

Published : May 07, 2024 19:25 IST , Dharamsala - 3 MINS READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
Punjab Kings captain Sam Curran during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings, at HPCA Stadium, in Dharamshala.
Punjab Kings captain Sam Curran during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings, at HPCA Stadium, in Dharamshala. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Punjab Kings captain Sam Curran during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings, at HPCA Stadium, in Dharamshala. | Photo Credit: PTI

Punjab Kings travelled to its second home base in Dharamshala with great expectations. Having defeated Chennai Super Kings in its den, bringing its dismal campaign back on track, the Sam Curran-led side hoped to build on the momentum and reignite its hopes of reaching the playoffs.

But a 28-run defeat in the reverse fixture at the HPCA Stadium on Sunday meant the Punjab Kings no longer had its fate in its own hands. Though it can still qualify for the last-four stage on paper, in all practicality, it needs a miracle and lots of luck to book a knockout berth.

While injury issues - including that of captain Shikhar Dhawan - proved detrimental to the team’s prospects, the fact that it lost five of its six home games so far is also one of the major reasons behind the debacle.

Moving on from the PCA Stadium in Mohali, the Punjab Kings played its five home matches at the newly-built Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur this season, losing four. And its campaign in Dharamshala too began on a disappointing note, even though the side hopes to bounce back in its last home match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday.

ALSO READ: How ‘hybrid pitches’ helped HPCA Stadium combat wear and tear

“It’s disappointing on a number of levels,” Brad Haddin, Punjab Kings’ assistant coach, told  Sportstar. “It was a new home ground and the crowd was outstanding, but it was also a learning experience in terms of what the wicket did. As we look back, we lost three games in the last couple of balls, and it was disappointing to lose because you bank on your home ground to make it a fortress…”

Before moving to Mullanpur, Punjab Kings featured in 61 home fixtures at the PCA Stadium since 2008, of which it won 31 games. However, it’s track record in Dharamshala is poor, losing seven of its 12 games since 2010. 

But why did the team fail to take home advantage?

“We just probably did not react fast to the situations in the match,” Haddin said, adding: “T20 games are won on winning big moments, but identifying those moments are also important and we probably didn’t do that…”

Punjab Kings’ co-owner Preity Zinta, too, wrote on social media that going forward, the side needs to win its home matches in a bid to fare well in the tournament.

This time around, the recipe for success of the top-three teams has been winning a majority of their home games. While Kolkata Knight Riders has won four of its six games at Eden Gardens, defending champion Chennai Super Kings, too, has four wins from six outings at the Chepauk so far.

Rajasthan Royals, placed second in the table, won four of its five games at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur and will be travelling to Guwahati for the remaining two home games next week.

Related stories

Related Topics

IPL /

IPL 2024 /

Punjab Kings /

Shikhar Dhawan /

Sam Curran /

brad haddin /

Preity Zinta /

Chennai Super Kings /

Rajasthan Royals /

Kolkata Knight Riders

Latest on Sportstar

  1. DC vs RR Live Score IPL 2024: Sanju Samson wins toss, Rajasthan Royals opts to bowl vs Delhi Capitals, Ishant returns; predicted XI, team news
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: Home advantage? Not quite for Punjab Kings
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Saudi Smash 2024: Ayhika-Sutirtha, Manush-Manav pairs lose in round of 16
    Team Sportstar
  4. DC vs RR Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals wins toss, to bowl first vs Delhi Capitals
    Team Sportstar
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: Mitch Marsh’s progress is slower but he will be fit to bowl, says coach McDonald
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024: Home advantage? Not quite for Punjab Kings
    Shayan Acharya
  2. IPL 2024: Can Rajasthan Royals achieve the best-ever points tally in an Indian Premier League season?
    Team Sportstar
  3. SRH vs LSG: IPL 2024 playoffs race gets tricky as Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants meet in the battle of equals
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. DC vs RR Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals wins toss, to bowl first vs Delhi Capitals
    Team Sportstar
  5. DC vs RR Live Score IPL 2024: Sanju Samson wins toss, Rajasthan Royals opts to bowl vs Delhi Capitals, Ishant returns; predicted XI, team news
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. DC vs RR Live Score IPL 2024: Sanju Samson wins toss, Rajasthan Royals opts to bowl vs Delhi Capitals, Ishant returns; predicted XI, team news
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: Home advantage? Not quite for Punjab Kings
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Saudi Smash 2024: Ayhika-Sutirtha, Manush-Manav pairs lose in round of 16
    Team Sportstar
  4. DC vs RR Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals wins toss, to bowl first vs Delhi Capitals
    Team Sportstar
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: Mitch Marsh’s progress is slower but he will be fit to bowl, says coach McDonald
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment