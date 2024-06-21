Spain vs Italy, Euro 2024: Calafiori scores own goal, Spain dominates stats; Major talking points from ESP v ITA

Spain and Italy clash in the Euro 2024 Group B match between Spain and Italy played at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen Germany.

Take a look at the major talking points from arguably the biggest match of the group stages:

Laporte starts tonight!

Ayemeric Laporte didn’t feature in the opening match of Spain against Croatia but has replaced Nacho Fernandes in the starting lineup against Italy. The Azzurri on the other hand are playing an unchanged 11.

A historic rivalry!

This is the 11th encounter between Spain and Italy at a major tournament, across the Euro (8) and World Cup (3), a record between two European countries. It’s also the fifth consecutive Euro tournament at which they’ve met going back to 2008, which is also a record.

Spain dominates based on the stats

Successful dribbles inside the first 25 minutes: Lamine Yamal & Nico Williams - 6; All other players combined - 2.

Marc Cucurella has made more tackles than any other player on the pitch in the opening 30 minutes (4).

-Inputs from Whoscored.com and Squawka

Rodri to miss the next match

Rodri was awarded a yellow card against Italy. He received a yellow card in the previous game as well which means the midfield general will miss Spain’s game against Albania.

Calafiori scores own goal

Riccardio Calafiori scored an own goal for Italy to open the scoring for Spain. Nico Williams got the ball on the left side of the box. He dribbled past his man and whipped in a cross into the box. Gianluigi Donnarumma got a slight touch on the ball before it deflected off Calafiori into the goal.

Calafiori is also the first Italian in the tournament’s history to score an own goal at the Euros.