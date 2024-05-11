BCCI set to rejig domestic schedule; do away with toss in C.K. Nayudu trophy on experimental basis

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to rejig the domestic season, including the Ranji Trophy scheduling.

A four-member working group formed for the purpose has suggested splitting the Ranji Trophy – and hosting it on either side of the limited overs’ inter-state championships –, restructuring the Duleep Trophy and experimenting with doing away with the toss for the C.K. Nayudu Trophy (U-23 men) for the forthcoming season.

The four-member group – including India men’s head coach Rahul Dravid, National Cricket Academy chief VVS Laxman, men’s chief selector Ajit Agarkar and former India pacer Abey Kuruvilla, the BCCI general manager – domestic cricket – met last week here and finalised its proposals that have been submitted to the BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

“The recommendations of the working group will be implemented in domestic cricket, subject to approval by the Apex Council,” Shah said.

The working group has made an attempt to address major grievances that were aired during the domestic season by various captains and coaches across the domestic arena.

According to the proposal, the Ranji Trophy will start in October second week, soon after the Irani Cup conclusion and the first five league matches will take place with an “increased gap”- at least four days – between matches.

Since mid-November till early January – the white-ball season will be held to enable Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises to scout talent ahead of the IPL auction. The last two league rounds and the Ranji knockouts will then be scheduled followed by the Ranji knockouts from mid-January till early March before the IPL frenzy kicks off.

It will ensure the majority of league matches in northern India are held in the initial phase to ensure foggy conditions do not interrupt Ranji games in peak winter.

The working group has also proposed doing away with the zonal format for the Duleep Trophy, instead starting the domestic season with the tournament “featuring four teams, selected by the national selectors”.

The group has recommended doing away with the toss and letting the visiting team elect to bat or field and a revised points system, with batting and bowling points in addition to innings lead and wins, for the C.K. Nayudu Trophy 2024-25. Depending on the feedback, the working group has wished the BCCI to implement it in Ranji Trophy from the following season.

The working group has also recommended all the women’s inter-zonal tournaments - including one-day, T20, and multi-day formats “will have teams selected by the national selectors”.