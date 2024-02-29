MagazineBuy Print

German Open: Jolly-Gayatri advance to quarterfinals

The Indian pair pulled off a comfortable 21-10, 21-11 straight-game win over the Czech duo of Soňa Horinkova and Kateřina Zuzakov.

Published : Feb 29, 2024 22:56 IST , Mülheim an der Ruhr - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopi Chand during the Syed Modi India International Badminton Tournament in Lucknow.
Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopi Chand during the Syed Modi India International Badminton Tournament in Lucknow. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA
infoIcon

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopi Chand during the Syed Modi India International Badminton Tournament in Lucknow. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

India’s Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopi Chand progressed to the women’s doubles quarterfinals of the German Open Super 300 badminton tournament with a straight-set win over the Czech duo of Soňa Horinkova and Kateřina Zuzakova here on Thursday.

Jolly and Gopichand defeated Horinkova and Zuzakova 21-10 21-11 in a round of 16 match.

The Indian duo will next play the winner of the match between Francesca Corbett and Allison Lee, and, sixth seeds Jing Yi and Xu Min Luo.

However, it was curtains for India in the women’s and men’s singles events.

While Aakarshi Kashyap lost 13-21 14-21 to sixth seed Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark in the round of 16, Sathish Kumar Karunakaran was shown the door by Ireland’s Nhat Nguyen 18-21 22-24 in the men’s singles second round.

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
  1. German Open: Jolly-Gayatri advance to quarterfinals
    PTI
  2. P.V. Sindhu: Bouncing back in style at Badminton Asia Team Championships
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat
    Aparna Popat
  4. Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopi Chand - Double(s) delight for Indian badminton
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. I want to be a world champion some day: Anmol Kharb after Asian Badminton Team Championships triumph
    Jonathan Selvaraj
