Live

WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony live updates: Tiger Shroff represents RCB, Shah Rukh Khan’s performance soon

Follow live updates from the Women’s Premier League opening ceremony from the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

Updated : Feb 23, 2024 19:12 IST

Team Sportstar

Follow live updates and top moments from the WPL opening ceremony at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. This ceremony precedes the high-profile opening fixture featuring Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, the holder and runner-up of the tournament. 

  • February 23, 2024 19:08
    Shah Rukh Khan ascends the stage to massive cheers from the crowds

    He begins with a speech on the power of a woman. The five captains are watching him intently. The Jawan BGM is playing behind him, like it did for the monologue he delivered in the film. SRK begins his performance for the night with ‘Jhoome jo Pathan’. 

  • February 23, 2024 19:04
    Shahid Kapoor represents Mumbai Indians

    How about this for an entrance! Shahid Kapoor is on a bike and slowly rides into the playing area. OH GOSH, SAVE THE OUTFIELD. He stops short of the boundary ropes with the Kabir Singh BGM playing him into the performance arena. We then see move to tunes from Shandaar. We then revisit a classic - Nagada Nagada from Jab We Met. Dhating Naach and others from his incredible playlist of tracks. 

  • February 23, 2024 18:58
    Varun Dhawan represents UP Warriorz

    Varun Dhawan and his dancers, all in purple costumes sticking to the colours of the franchise. He begins with Apna Bana Le from Bhediya. After a melodious start, we move to Palat - Tera Hero Idhar Hai from Main Tera Hero followed by Besharmi Ki Height from the same movie. The camera pans to the Aussies captaining franchises in the league. Meg Lanning, Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney are chatting busily. I wonder if anyone is discussing trying some of these moves with their teams. 

  • February 23, 2024 18:54
    Tiger Shroff represents Royal Challengers Bangalore

    We know Tiger Shroff can kill with his moves. Harmanpreet Kaur and her India vice captain Smriti Mandhana - RCB’s captain - watch along from the sidelines. His acrobatic performance finishes with fireworks to the tunes of Jai Jai Shivshankar from War. 

  • February 23, 2024 18:50
    Siddharth Malhotra represents Delhi Capitals

    The camera pans to Siddharth Malhotra sitting with the league mascot. He is representing Delhi tonight but we spot him jiving with the girls in the Mumbai Indians dugout. They’re not complaining about crossing enemy lines for a few seconds here. He’s got a kaala chashma on and dances to his hit number followed by an energetic routine to Let’s Naacho. We can hear the RCB RCB chants already but the crowds will have to wait a bit.

  • February 23, 2024 18:46
    Kartik Aaryan represents Gujarat Giants

    Grooving to the tunes from Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and Love Aaj Kal 2, Kartik Aaryan comes out with his troupe of dancers in the orange of the Gujarat Giants. Huge roars follow for the star actor. 

  • February 23, 2024 18:43
    And here we go!

    The opening audio-visual based on the concept of Shakti is played as the stage is set for the opening ceremony. Last year, we had Mandira Bedi open proceedings making for a remarkably nostalgic moment. Now, the WPL has taken us back to the days of Set Max with Archana Vijayan taking charge of the mic. 

  • February 23, 2024 18:31
    When King Khan met the Queens!

    Shah Rukh Khan’s practice session ahead of his big opening ceremony performance might have delayed Mumbai Indians’ first pre-match press conference but no one was complaining. It was smiles all around as the Bollywood superstar met the players of DC and MI after rehearsals. 

  • February 23, 2024 18:28
    Is the WPL’s second chapter a bit muted in it’s build up? Our correspondent at ground zero, Mayank, reports.

    Amidst the chatter, snippets of conversation ahead of WPL 2024 reveal a mixed sentiment among attendees.

    WPL 2024: Bengaluru welcomes new Women’s Premier League season with restrained eagerness

    Amidst the anticipation swirling around the Women’s Premier League, set to kick off its new season in Bengaluru, there seems to be a low hum compared to the thunderous roar one might expect. 

  • February 23, 2024 18:26
    Opening Ceremony itinerary

    So here’s a rough schedule of what to expect from the ceremony. The celebrities roped in for the event will each represent one franchise after which the most awaited part of the evening, a performance from King Khan is to follow. The captains will then unveil the trophy to the fans at the Chinnaswamy after which action for the night on the field will begin.


  • February 23, 2024 18:24
    Both teams have arrived at the Chinnaswamy Stadium

    Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have arrived at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium but they will have to wait for a little while before heading out to play as a star-studded lineup is due to perform to mark the opening of the tournament. 

    Meg Lanning (C) of Delhi Capitals and Harmanpreet Kaur of Mumbai Indians during the pre final trophy shoot held at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on the 25th March 2023 Photo by: Arjun SIngh/ SPORTZPICS for WPL

  • February 23, 2024 18:21
    Welcome to live coverage of the WPL 2024 opening ceremony

    It’s a pleasant evening in Bengaluru as the Garden City welcomes the second edition of the Women’s Premier League. Starting today, a nearly month-long carnival of women’s cricket with Mumbai Indians hoping to defend its title. 

    image (2).jpg

  • February 23, 2024 18:12
    Where to watch the WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony?

    You can follow the live telecast of the Women’s Premier League on Sports 18 and the Jio Cinema App. 

