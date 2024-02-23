WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony live updates: Tiger Shroff represents RCB, Shah Rukh Khan’s performance soon

- February 23, 2024 19:08Shah Rukh Khan ascends the stage to massive cheers from the crowds
He begins with a speech on the power of a woman. The five captains are watching him intently. The Jawan BGM is playing behind him, like it did for the monologue he delivered in the film. SRK begins his performance for the night with ‘Jhoome jo Pathan’.
- February 23, 2024 19:04Shahid Kapoor represents Mumbai Indians
How about this for an entrance! Shahid Kapoor is on a bike and slowly rides into the playing area. OH GOSH, SAVE THE OUTFIELD. He stops short of the boundary ropes with the Kabir Singh BGM playing him into the performance arena. We then see move to tunes from Shandaar. We then revisit a classic - Nagada Nagada from Jab We Met. Dhating Naach and others from his incredible playlist of tracks.
- February 23, 2024 18:58Varun Dhawan represents UP Warriorz
Varun Dhawan and his dancers, all in purple costumes sticking to the colours of the franchise. He begins with Apna Bana Le from Bhediya. After a melodious start, we move to Palat - Tera Hero Idhar Hai from Main Tera Hero followed by Besharmi Ki Height from the same movie. The camera pans to the Aussies captaining franchises in the league. Meg Lanning, Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney are chatting busily. I wonder if anyone is discussing trying some of these moves with their teams.
- February 23, 2024 18:54Tiger Shroff represents Royal Challengers Bangalore
We know Tiger Shroff can kill with his moves. Harmanpreet Kaur and her India vice captain Smriti Mandhana - RCB’s captain - watch along from the sidelines. His acrobatic performance finishes with fireworks to the tunes of Jai Jai Shivshankar from War.
- February 23, 2024 18:50Siddharth Malhotra represents Delhi Capitals
The camera pans to Siddharth Malhotra sitting with the league mascot. He is representing Delhi tonight but we spot him jiving with the girls in the Mumbai Indians dugout. They’re not complaining about crossing enemy lines for a few seconds here. He’s got a kaala chashma on and dances to his hit number followed by an energetic routine to Let’s Naacho. We can hear the RCB RCB chants already but the crowds will have to wait a bit.
- February 23, 2024 18:46Kartik Aaryan represents Gujarat Giants
Grooving to the tunes from Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and Love Aaj Kal 2, Kartik Aaryan comes out with his troupe of dancers in the orange of the Gujarat Giants. Huge roars follow for the star actor.
- February 23, 2024 18:43And here we go!
The opening audio-visual based on the concept of Shakti is played as the stage is set for the opening ceremony. Last year, we had Mandira Bedi open proceedings making for a remarkably nostalgic moment. Now, the WPL has taken us back to the days of Set Max with Archana Vijayan taking charge of the mic.
- February 23, 2024 18:31When King Khan met the Queens!
Shah Rukh Khan’s practice session ahead of his big opening ceremony performance might have delayed Mumbai Indians’ first pre-match press conference but no one was complaining. It was smiles all around as the Bollywood superstar met the players of DC and MI after rehearsals.
- February 23, 2024 18:28Is the WPL’s second chapter a bit muted in it’s build up? Our correspondent at ground zero, Mayank, reports.
Amidst the chatter, snippets of conversation ahead of WPL 2024 reveal a mixed sentiment among attendees.
- February 23, 2024 18:26Opening Ceremony itinerary
So here’s a rough schedule of what to expect from the ceremony. The celebrities roped in for the event will each represent one franchise after which the most awaited part of the evening, a performance from King Khan is to follow. The captains will then unveil the trophy to the fans at the Chinnaswamy after which action for the night on the field will begin.
- February 23, 2024 18:24Both teams have arrived at the Chinnaswamy Stadium
Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have arrived at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium but they will have to wait for a little while before heading out to play as a star-studded lineup is due to perform to mark the opening of the tournament.
- February 23, 2024 18:21Welcome to live coverage of the WPL 2024 opening ceremony
It’s a pleasant evening in Bengaluru as the Garden City welcomes the second edition of the Women’s Premier League. Starting today, a nearly month-long carnival of women’s cricket with Mumbai Indians hoping to defend its title.
- February 23, 2024 18:12Where to watch the WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony?
You can follow the live telecast of the Women’s Premier League on Sports 18 and the Jio Cinema App.
Latest on Sportstar
- WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony live updates: Tiger Shroff represents RCB, Shah Rukh Khan’s performance soon
- WPL 2024 Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Harmanpreet Kaur vs Meg Lanning in much-awaited opener
- Ranji Trophy 2023-24: “Job far from done” - Musheer Khan after his maiden First-Class century against Baroda
- Andhra’s Sasikanth mentions ‘little things’ which helped him take four-for against MP in Ranji Trophy quarterfinal
- IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Akash reaches for the sky, turns heads on his Test debut
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE