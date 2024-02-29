MagazineBuy Print

Ronaldo suspended for one match for obscene gesture in Saudi league game

Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended for one match after appearing to make an obscene gesture following Al Nassr’s 3-2 win over Al Shabab, the Disciplinary and Ethics Committee of the SAFF said on Wednesday.

Published : Feb 29, 2024 07:13 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE - Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo in action.
FILE - Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE - Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended for one match after appearing to make an obscene gesture following Al Nassr’s 3-2 win over Al Shabab, the Disciplinary and Ethics Committee of the Saudi Football Federation (SAFF) said on Wednesday.

After the final whistle on Sunday, social media videos captured Ronaldo cupping his ear before repeatedly pumping his hand forward in front of his pelvic area. The action appeared to be directed at the rival Al Shabab supporters.

In the background, chants of “Messi” could be heard, referencing Ronaldo’s long-term football rival from Argentina.

READ | Ronaldo scores milestone goal as Al Nassr edges Al Shabab to keep title race alive

The committee said the Portuguese star would have to pay a fine of 10,000 Saudi riyals ($2,666) to the Saudi Football Federation, and 20,000 riyals to Al-Shabab to cover the costs of the complaint filing fees.

The committee said the decision is not subject to appeal.

In April last year, the 39-year-old Ronaldo appeared to grab his genitals while on his way to the dugout following the end of a league game against Al Hilal, which Al Nassr lost 2-0.

