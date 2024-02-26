Saudi Pro League: Ronaldo scores milestone goal as Al Nassr edges Al Shabab to keep title race alive

Al Nassr clinched a 3-2 win against Al Shabab in the Saudi Pro League on Monday to keep the title race alive and keep pressure on league leader Al-Hilal.

Al Nassr got its first major chance in the 21st minute after the referee pointed to the penalty spot in its favour. A VAR check had confirmed that Al-Shabab’s Iago Santos had blocked a shot with his hand inside his box.

Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up to take the spot-kick and found the back of the net with a stuttering run-up. It was another milestone for Ronaldo in his fabled career, as it was his 750th career goal in club football. It took his overall goal tally to 877.

While Al Nassr thought it would go into half-time with a 1-0 lead, a defensive error in the dying minutes of the first half gave Al Shabab a chance to equalise from the spot.

Aymeric Laporte tripped Carlos Junior inside the box in a bid to clear the ball, which led to the referee pointing to the spot immediately. There were protests from the Al Nassr players, led by Laporte, who said that he did not make any contact with the Al-Shabab forward, but a VAR check upheld the referee’s decision.

Belgian international Yannick Carrasco stepped up to take the penalty and buried the ball at the back of the net, sending Al Nassr’s Waleed Abdullah the wrong way.

Al Nassr had a fast start to the second-half with Talisca scoring after just 61 seconds. Seeing the Brazilian clear, Otavio passed the ball to him. Talisca, on the turn, pulled the trigger. Even though the shot was fairly straight at the keeper, Shabab keeper Hamad Al Absi, despite getting a touch, could not keep the ball out of the net.

The early goal did not deflate Al Shabab’s hopes. It kept hounding the Al Nasst backline, especially along the flanks, with Moteb Al-Harbi putting in dangerous balls inside the Al Nassr box.

The pressure paid off in the 67th minute as Carlos found the equaliser for the home team.

Al Nassr could not clear its lines from an Al-Shabab corner. A ball was squared across the face of the goal from the right flank, and Carlos was in the perfect position to tap the ball inside the net with the easiest of finishes.

A point would have been a good result for Al Shabab against a stronger opposition on paper, but for Al Nassr, three points were imperative to remain in a favourable position in the title race. Maybe it was this reason, which saw Ronaldo and Co going all-out for a winning goal.

The chance came in the 87th minute. Talisca was played an excellent through ball, with the Brazilian timing his run behind the defence to perfection to remain onside.

Making his way inside the box, Talisca, under pressure, maintained his calm to poke the ball inside the net. Al-Absi did come off his line to try and make it difficult for Talisca but was surprised by the Brazilian’s early shot.

Leading 3-2, there must have been some nervy moments in the Al Nassr camp when 11 minutes were added on at the end of the second-half, but Luis Castro’s men held on to clinch the win.

On top of the loss, it was a disappointing ending for Al Shabab as second-half substitute Abdullah Radif saw a second yellow for simulation and was given a red card late in second-half additional time.

The win keeps Al Nassr in second with 52 points - four behind topper Al Hilal, which has a game in hand.