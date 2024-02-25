Al Shabab vs Al Nassr LIVE updates, SHB 0-1 NAS, Saudi Pro League: Ronaldo scores from the spot for Al Nassr lead, bags 750th club goal

PREVIEW

Al Nassr will clash against Al Shabab in a Saudi Pro League match at the Al Shabab Stadium in Riyadh on Sunday.

Al Shabab did not win any of its first three home games this season, but after a 4-1 victory against Al Hazm in mid-September, Shabab has lost only once in six games at home, winning four and drawing one.

However, Al Shabab will have a challenge in its hands as it faces an Al Nassr side, which cruised to a 4-0 win in the reverse fixture back in August, which marked its fourth consecutive match without a win against Nassr. (W0 D1 L3).

Al Nassr will aim to close the gap with league leader Al Hilal, which maintained its seven-point advantage at the top of the league standings with both sides securing wins last weekend.

When and where will the Al Shabab vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match kick-off?

The Al Shabab vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match will kick-off at 10:30 PM IST, Sunday, February 25 at the Al Shabab Stadium in Riyadh

Where can you watch the Al Shabab vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match?

The live telecast of the match between Al-Shabab and Al-Nassr is available on Sony Sports Network.

The live streaming of the match between Al-Shabab and Al-Nassr is available on Sony Liv.