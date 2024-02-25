Al Shabab vs Al Nassr LIVE updates, SHB 0-1 NAS, Saudi Pro League: Ronaldo scores from the spot for Al Nassr lead, bags 750th club goal

- February 25, 2024 22:51GOAL21’ GOOALL! SHB 0-1 NAS! RONALDO SCORES FROM THE SPOT!
A stuttering run-up from Ronaldo but there is no lack of conviction as he takes the shot and buries the ball at the back of the net. Al Absi guessed right but could not get a hand to the ball.
Ronaldo has now scored his 750th career goal in club football.
- February 25, 2024 22:5120’ SHB 0-0 NAS! Penalty for Al Nassr!
The referee does not take much time after he has a look and immediately points to the spot. Cristiano Ronakdo has already picked up the ball, ready to take the spot-kick.
- February 25, 2024 22:5018’ SHB 0-0 NAS
Play has stopped for a moment as VAR is checking for a possible penalty. Iago Santos seemed to have a blocked a shot with his arm inside his box.
VAR has asked the referee to come and have a look at the screen.
- February 25, 2024 22:4817’ SHB 0-0 NAS
Carrasco threads a good pass to Diallo, who makes a run at goal. He is not able to cut in and is pushed wide by the Al Nassr defence. He flashes a cross across the face of the goal, hoping to find a teammate but there wasn’t any Shabab player to attack the cross.
- February 25, 2024 22:4412’ SHB 0-0 NAS
Carrasco cuts in from the left and goes for a low shot at the near-post. But Nassr keeper Abdullah shows good reflexes to get down and makes the save, sending the ball out for a corner.
- February 25, 2024 22:4211’ SHB 0-0 NAS! Mane’s goal cancelled due to offside!
It is an excellent counter attack by Al Nassr. Mane is played a good pass from the left and he makes his way inside the box. Al Absi comes off his line to narrow the angle for him, but the Senegalese dinks the ball over Al Absi to find the net. However, the goal does not count as Mane is flagged offside.
- February 25, 2024 22:4110’ SHB 0-0 NAS
Rakitic gets the ball and decides to shoot. He pulls the trigger from distance, which forces a save from Abdullah.
- February 25, 2024 22:386’ SHB 0-0 NAS
Talisca is not able to get his shot away but Brozovic spots the loose ball and goes for first-time shot from the edge of the box. The shot takes a dangerous deflection but Shabab keeper Al Absi is alert enough to push the ball over a corner.
- February 25, 2024 22:353’ SHB 0-0 NAS
Shabab has started as the stronger team here, putting the Al Nassr defence under pressure. Cristiano Ronaldo and his team are yet to find their footing in the match.
- February 25, 2024 22:321’ SHB 0-0 NAS
Habib Diallo gets the ball and makes a run at the Nassr goal. He looked offside but keeps running as the whistle does not come. Finally, it does and Al Nassr has a freekick.
- February 25, 2024 22:31Kick-off!
The Saudi Pro League match between Al Shabab and Al Nassr is underway at the Al Shabab FC Stadium in Riyadh.
- February 25, 2024 21:49Head-to-head record!
Played: 46
Al Shabab wins: 16
Al Nassr wins: 17
Draws: 13
- February 25, 2024 21:41Al Shabab starting line-up!
- February 25, 2024 21:34Al Nassr starting line-up!
- February 25, 2024 21:00PREVIEW
Al Nassr will clash against Al Shabab in a Saudi Pro League match at the Al Shabab Stadium in Riyadh on Sunday.
Al Shabab did not win any of its first three home games this season, but after a 4-1 victory against Al Hazm in mid-September, Shabab has lost only once in six games at home, winning four and drawing one.
However, Al Shabab will have a challenge in its hands as it faces an Al Nassr side, which cruised to a 4-0 win in the reverse fixture back in August, which marked its fourth consecutive match without a win against Nassr. (W0 D1 L3).
Al Nassr will aim to close the gap with league leader Al Hilal, which maintained its seven-point advantage at the top of the league standings with both sides securing wins last weekend.
When and where will the Al Shabab vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match kick-off?
The Al Shabab vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match will kick-off at 10:30 PM IST, Sunday, February 25 at the Al Shabab Stadium in Riyadh
Where can you watch the Al Shabab vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match?
The live telecast of the match between Al-Shabab and Al-Nassr is available on Sony Sports Network.
The live streaming of the match between Al-Shabab and Al-Nassr is available on Sony Liv.
