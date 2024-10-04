Portugal calls up Mateus Mane despite him being named in England Under-18 squad

Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Mateus Mane has become hot property after Portugal named the 17-year-old in its Under-18 squad on Friday, one day after England included him in its squad.
Mane was called up for a second successive England youth camp by coach Liam Bramley before the team travel to Marbella for a four-team tournament this month.
Mane is eligible for both teams having played for the Portugal Under-17 side last season. As the Under-18 team is a non-UEFA age group, both nations are entitled to call the player up.
He made his England international debut last month against the Portugal Under-18 side who have named Mane in their squad for a four-nation tournament this month.
With both tournaments running concurrently, Mane can only play for one team and Wolves and England confirmed he would feature in Bramley’s side.
Reuters has contacted Portugal’s football association for clarification.
While players with multiple nationalities have played for more than one country if they are eligible, they are not allowed to switch allegiances at senior level - unless they have played only in friendly matches for the first country.
