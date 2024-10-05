MagazineBuy Print

BAN vs ENG, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE streaming: When, where to watch Bangladesh v England; Predicted XI

Here’s everything about the LIVE telecast and streaming information about the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Bangladesh and England.

Published : Oct 05, 2024 07:31 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Heather Knight of England in action during 3rd T20 match between India (Women) and England (Women) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
FILE PHOTO: Heather Knight of England in action during 3rd T20 match between India (Women) and England (Women) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Heather Knight of England in action during 3rd T20 match between India (Women) and England (Women) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

England will begin its Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against Bangladesh at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The Tigresses, led by Nigar Sultana Joty, will be hoping to strengthen its hold on the top spot in Group B after they beat debutant Scotland in this edition’s opening fixture. The English would want to begin on a positive note, with eyes on making the summit clash after exiting the tournament in the semifinal stage in 2023.

Both sides will be meeting in a T20I after six years. All three fixtures between England and Bangladesh have been won by the former, the last one coming in 2018.

When is the Bangladesh vs England Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Bangladesh and England will begin at 7:30 pm IST on Saturday, October 5.

Where is the Bangladesh vs England Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Bangladesh and England will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, UAE.

Where to watch LIVE telecast of Bangladesh vs England Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The LIVE telecast of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Bangladesh and England can be caught on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch LIVE stream of Bangladesh vs England Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The LIVE stream of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Bangladesh and England can be caught on the Disney+ Hotstar platform. You can also stay tuned to Sportstar’s website and app for all the LIVE updates.

PREDICTED XIs
Bangladesh
Murshida Khatun, Shathi Rani, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana (c), Taj Nehar, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter
England
Heather Knight (c), Danni Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp

