Cristiano Ronaldo scores 750th goal in club football, widens lead over Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo added yet another feather to his cap as the Portuguese scored his 750th goal in club football. The goal came in Al Nassr’s Saudi Pro League game against Al Shabab in the 22nd minute from the spot.

Nassr was given a penalty due to a hand-ball offense by Shabab’s Iago Santos, as Ronaldo stepped up to the spot and buried the ball in the back of the net.

This takes Ronaldo’s goal tally for both club and country to 877 goals.

Lionel Messi on the other hand has scored 715 club goals in his career so far.

Ronaldo has also scored in all of his four matches played in the year 2024. He has scored in his last nine consecutive league games as well and is the current top-scorer with 22 goals to his name.

More to follow.