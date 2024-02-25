MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Serie A 2023-24: Late Rugani goal gives Juventus 3-2 win over Frosinone

Juventus remains second on 57 points, six behind leader Inter Milan which has two games in hand and plays Lecce later on Sunday. Frosinone drop to 16th on 23 points, three above relegation zone.

Published : Feb 25, 2024 19:39 IST , TURIN - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Juventus’ Daniele Rugani celebrates scoring its third goal against Frosinone
Juventus’ Daniele Rugani celebrates scoring its third goal against Frosinone | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Juventus’ Daniele Rugani celebrates scoring its third goal against Frosinone | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Daniele Rugani scored an added time goal to give Juventus a much-needed 3-2 win over a brave Frosinone on Sunday, its first Serie A win in five games.

Juventus took the lead through Vlahovic in the third minute before Walid Cheddira levelled for Frosinone 11 minutes later and the visitors took the lead in the 27th minute from a Marco Brescianini strike.

Vlahovic scored again in the 32nd minute as the sides went in level at the break, and just as it looked like Juve would need to settle for a draw, Rugani found the net in the 95th minute.

Juventus remains second on 57 points, six behind leader Inter Milan which has two games in hand and plays Lecce later on Sunday. Frosinone drop to 16th on 23 points, three above the relegation zone.

Related stories

Related Topics

Daniele Rugani /

Dusan Vlahovic /

Juventus /

Serie A 2023-24 /

Serie A /

Lecce /

Frosinone /

Inter Milan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa LIVE score, KBFC 0-1 FCG, ISL 10: Borges scores for early Gaurs lead
    Team Sportstar
  2. GG vs MI Live Score, WPL 2024: Ismail removes Veda for a duck
    Team Sportstar
  3. Serie A 2023-24: Late Rugani goal gives Juventus 3-2 win over Frosinone
    Reuters
  4. Chelsea vs Liverpool Carabao Cup 2023-24 final LIVE Updates: Lineups out, CHE v LIV, h2h record, team news and injury update
    Team Sportstar
  5. Chelsea vs Liverpool Carabao Cup 2023-24 final LIVE Streaming Info: Predicted 11, head to head record, when and where to watch
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Serie A 2023-24: Late Rugani goal gives Juventus 3-2 win over Frosinone
    Reuters
  2. Chelsea vs Liverpool Carabao Cup 2023-24 final LIVE Updates: Lineups out, CHE v LIV, h2h record, team news and injury update
    Team Sportstar
  3. Carabao Cup winners list: Full list teams who have won EFL League Cup before Chelsea vs Liverpool
    Team Sportstar
  4. Honduras striker Elis in hospital after serious head injury
    AFP
  5. Japan, North Korea draw 0-0 in first leg of Olympic qualifier
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa LIVE score, KBFC 0-1 FCG, ISL 10: Borges scores for early Gaurs lead
    Team Sportstar
  2. GG vs MI Live Score, WPL 2024: Ismail removes Veda for a duck
    Team Sportstar
  3. Serie A 2023-24: Late Rugani goal gives Juventus 3-2 win over Frosinone
    Reuters
  4. Chelsea vs Liverpool Carabao Cup 2023-24 final LIVE Updates: Lineups out, CHE v LIV, h2h record, team news and injury update
    Team Sportstar
  5. Chelsea vs Liverpool Carabao Cup 2023-24 final LIVE Streaming Info: Predicted 11, head to head record, when and where to watch
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment