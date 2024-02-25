MagazineBuy Print

Carabao Cup winners list: Full list teams who have won EFL League Cup before Chelsea vs Liverpool

Manchester United is the defending champion of the Carabao Cup but it got knocked out of this season’s edition by Newcastle United, the same opponent it had beaten in the final last year.

Published : Feb 25, 2024 18:05 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Organised by the English Football League (EFL), it is traditionally called the League Cup and gets the name ‘Carabao’ for sponsorship reasons.
Organised by the English Football League (EFL), it is traditionally called the League Cup and gets the name 'Carabao' for sponsorship reasons.
infoIcon



The Carabao Cup 2023-24 final will see Chelsea and Liverpool lock horns, aiming for their first silverware this season.

Organised by the English Football League (EFL), it is traditionally called the League Cup and gets the name ‘Carabao’ for sponsorship reasons. Any club within the top four levels of the English men’s football hierarchy can compete in the tournament, taking the pool of a team of 92 clubs.

The list includes clubs from the Premier League, the EFL Championship, League One and League Two.



Before the Carabao Cup final, the following is the list of winners of all editions of the tournament:

Year Winner
1961 Aston Villa
1962 Norwich City
1963 Birmingham City
1964 Leicester City
1965 Chelsea
1966 West Bromwich Albion
1967 Queens Park Rangers
1968 Leeds United
1969 Swindon Town
1970 Manchester City
1971 Tottenham Hotspur
1972 Stokes City
1973 Tottenham Hotspur
1974 Wolverhampton Wanderers
1975 Aston Vills
1976 Manchester City
1977 Aston Villa
1978 Nottingham Forest
1979 Nottingham Forest
1980 Wolverhampton Wanderers
1981 Liverpool
1982 Liverpool
1983 Liverpool
1984 Liverpool
1985 Norwich City
1986 Oxford United
1987 Arsenal
1988 Luton Town
1989 Nottingham Forest
1990 Nottingham Forest
1991 Sheffield Wednesday
1992 Manchester United
1993 Arsenal
1994 Aston Villa
1995 Liverpool
1996 Aston Villa
1997 Leicester City
1998 Chelsea
1999 Tottenham Hotspur
2000 Leicester City
2001 Liverpool
2002 Blackburn Rovers
2003 Liverpool
2004 Middlesbrough
2005 Chelsea
2006 Manchester United
2007 Chelsea
2008 Tottenham Hotspur
2009 Manchester United
2010 Manchester United
2011 Birmingham City
2012 Liverpool
2013 Swansea City
2014 Manchester City
2015 Chelsea
2016 Manchester City
2017 Manchester United
2018 Manchester City
2019 Manchester City
2020 Manchester City
2021 Manchester City
2022 Liverpool
2023 Manchester United

Carabao Cup Live streaming/telecast information

When and where is the Chelsea vs Liverpool Carabao Cup 2023-24 final match kicking-off?
Chelsea vs Liverpool Carabao Cup 2023-24 final match kick-off at 8:30 PM IST on Sunday, February 25.
How to watch the Chelsea vs Liverpool Carabao Cup 2023-24 final match online?
The Carabao Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool will not be broadcast live on any TV channel in India. The match, however, can be followed on the Sportstar website for rea-time updated.
Also, the Carabao Cup 2023-24 final will be available only for live streaming on the FanCode app and website in India.

