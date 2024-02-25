Carabao Cup winners list: Full list teams who have won EFL League Cup before Chelsea vs Liverpool

The Carabao Cup 2023-24 final will see Chelsea and Liverpool lock horns, aiming for their first silverware this season.

Organised by the English Football League (EFL), it is traditionally called the League Cup and gets the name ‘Carabao’ for sponsorship reasons. Any club within the top four levels of the English men’s football hierarchy can compete in the tournament, taking the pool of a team of 92 clubs.

The list includes clubs from the Premier League, the EFL Championship, League One and League Two.

Manchester United is the defending champion of the Carabao Cup but it got knocked out of this season’s edition by Newcastle United, the same opponent it had beaten in the final last year.

Before the Carabao Cup final, the following is the list of winners of all editions of the tournament:

Year Winner 1961 Aston Villa 1962 Norwich City 1963 Birmingham City 1964 Leicester City 1965 Chelsea 1966 West Bromwich Albion 1967 Queens Park Rangers 1968 Leeds United 1969 Swindon Town 1970 Manchester City 1971 Tottenham Hotspur 1972 Stokes City 1973 Tottenham Hotspur 1974 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1975 Aston Vills 1976 Manchester City 1977 Aston Villa 1978 Nottingham Forest 1979 Nottingham Forest 1980 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1981 Liverpool 1982 Liverpool 1983 Liverpool 1984 Liverpool 1985 Norwich City 1986 Oxford United 1987 Arsenal 1988 Luton Town 1989 Nottingham Forest 1990 Nottingham Forest 1991 Sheffield Wednesday 1992 Manchester United 1993 Arsenal 1994 Aston Villa 1995 Liverpool 1996 Aston Villa 1997 Leicester City 1998 Chelsea 1999 Tottenham Hotspur 2000 Leicester City 2001 Liverpool 2002 Blackburn Rovers 2003 Liverpool 2004 Middlesbrough 2005 Chelsea 2006 Manchester United 2007 Chelsea 2008 Tottenham Hotspur 2009 Manchester United 2010 Manchester United 2011 Birmingham City 2012 Liverpool 2013 Swansea City 2014 Manchester City 2015 Chelsea 2016 Manchester City 2017 Manchester United 2018 Manchester City 2019 Manchester City 2020 Manchester City 2021 Manchester City 2022 Liverpool 2023 Manchester United

