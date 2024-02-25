Carabao Cup winners list: Full list teams who have won EFL League Cup before Chelsea vs Liverpool

The Carabao Cup 2023-24 final will see Chelsea and Liverpool lock horns, aiming for their first silverware this season.
Organised by the English Football League (EFL), it is traditionally called the League Cup and gets the name ‘Carabao’ for sponsorship reasons. Any club within the top four levels of the English men’s football hierarchy can compete in the tournament, taking the pool of a team of 92 clubs.
The list includes clubs from the Premier League, the EFL Championship, League One and League Two.
Manchester United is the defending champion of the Carabao Cup but it got knocked out of this season’s edition by Newcastle United, the same opponent it had beaten in the final last year.
Before the Carabao Cup final, the following is the list of winners of all editions of the tournament:
|Year
|Winner
|1961
|Aston Villa
|1962
|Norwich City
|1963
|Birmingham City
|1964
|Leicester City
|1965
|Chelsea
|1966
|West Bromwich Albion
|1967
|Queens Park Rangers
|1968
|Leeds United
|1969
|Swindon Town
|1970
|Manchester City
|1971
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1972
|Stokes City
|1973
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1974
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|1975
|Aston Vills
|1976
|Manchester City
|1977
|Aston Villa
|1978
|Nottingham Forest
|1979
|Nottingham Forest
|1980
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|1981
|Liverpool
|1982
|Liverpool
|1983
|Liverpool
|1984
|Liverpool
|1985
|Norwich City
|1986
|Oxford United
|1987
|Arsenal
|1988
|Luton Town
|1989
|Nottingham Forest
|1990
|Nottingham Forest
|1991
|Sheffield Wednesday
|1992
|Manchester United
|1993
|Arsenal
|1994
|Aston Villa
|1995
|Liverpool
|1996
|Aston Villa
|1997
|Leicester City
|1998
|Chelsea
|1999
|Tottenham Hotspur
|2000
|Leicester City
|2001
|Liverpool
|2002
|Blackburn Rovers
|2003
|Liverpool
|2004
|Middlesbrough
|2005
|Chelsea
|2006
|Manchester United
|2007
|Chelsea
|2008
|Tottenham Hotspur
|2009
|Manchester United
|2010
|Manchester United
|2011
|Birmingham City
|2012
|Liverpool
|2013
|Swansea City
|2014
|Manchester City
|2015
|Chelsea
|2016
|Manchester City
|2017
|Manchester United
|2018
|Manchester City
|2019
|Manchester City
|2020
|Manchester City
|2021
|Manchester City
|2022
|Liverpool
|2023
|Manchester United
