FIH Pro League 2023-24: India beats Ireland 4-0, ends Rourkela leg on a high

Indian men’s hockey team beat Ireland 4-0 at the Birsa Munda International Stadium on Sunday to finish the Rourkela leg of the FIH Pro League 2023-24 on a high.

Goals from Nilakanta Sharma (14th minute), Akashdeep Singh (15th minute), Gurjant Singh (38th minute) and Jugraj Singh (60th minute) sealed a comfortable win for coach Craig Fulton’s men.

Harmanpreet Singh-led side, currently third with 15 points from eight games, will resume its campaign in Antwerp and London in the months of May and June.

