FIH Pro League 2023-24: India beats Ireland 4-0, ends Rourkela leg on a high

Harmanpreet Singh-led side, currently third with 15 points from eight games, will resume its Pro League campaign in Antwerp and London in the months of May and June.

Published : Feb 25, 2024 21:23 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s Akashdeep Singh.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Akashdeep Singh. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Akashdeep Singh. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu

Indian men’s hockey team beat Ireland 4-0 at the Birsa Munda International Stadium on Sunday to finish the Rourkela leg of the FIH Pro League 2023-24 on a high.

Goals from Nilakanta Sharma (14th minute), Akashdeep Singh (15th minute), Gurjant Singh (38th minute) and Jugraj Singh (60th minute) sealed a comfortable win for coach Craig Fulton’s men.

Harmanpreet Singh-led side, currently third with 15 points from eight games, will resume its campaign in Antwerp and London in the months of May and June.

More to follow...

