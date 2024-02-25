MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Carabao Cup final, CHE vs LIV: Van Dijk nets extra-time winner as Liverpool beats Chelsea

Virgil Van Dijk scored an extra-time winner to help Liverpool beat Chelsea and reclaim the Carabao Cup after two years, at the Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday.

Published : Feb 25, 2024 23:24 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Virgil van Dijk and Caoimhin Kelleher of Liverpool celebrate after the team’s victory in the Carabao Cup Final match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on February 25, 2024 in London, England.
Virgil van Dijk and Caoimhin Kelleher of Liverpool celebrate after the team’s victory in the Carabao Cup Final match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on February 25, 2024 in London, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Virgil van Dijk and Caoimhin Kelleher of Liverpool celebrate after the team’s victory in the Carabao Cup Final match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on February 25, 2024 in London, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Liverpool won the League Cup by beating Chelsea 1-0 through a late extra-time goal from captain Virgil van Dijk after a fierce end-to-end battle at Wembley on Sunday.

Dutchman Van Dijk rose to meet a corner in the 118th minute and nodded home in front of cheering Liverpool fans.

The two teams had numerous chances in the first 90 minutes.

Both sides had goals ruled out after long VAR checks, with Raheem Sterling’s first-half effort for Chelsea cancelled out because Nicolas Jackson was offside in the build-up while Van Dijk’s second-half header was disallowed for an infringement by Wataru Endo.

Both teams also hit the post, Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo in the first half and Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher in the second.

It was the third Cup victory for Juergen Klopp’s Liverpool over Chelsea in two years, the Reds winning the League and FA Cups in 2022 after goalless draws and penalty shootouts.

Related Topics

Virgil van Dijk /

Liverpool /

Chelsea /

Wataru Endo /

Cody Gakpo

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A 2023-24: Late Rugani goal gives Juventus 3-2 win over Frosinone
    Reuters
  2. Carabao Cup final, CHE vs LIV: Van Dijk nets extra-time winner as Liverpool beats Chelsea
    Reuters
  3. FIH Pro League 2023-24: India beats Ireland 4-0, ends Rourkela leg on a high
    Team Sportstar
  4. WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants stumbles to five-wicket loss against Mumbai Indians in low-scoring encounter
    Mayank
  5. Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Highlights, WPL 2024: Harmanpreet Kaur seals five-wicket win with a six
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Carabao Cup final, CHE vs LIV: Van Dijk nets extra-time winner as Liverpool beats Chelsea
    Reuters
  2. Cristiano Ronaldo scores 750th goal in club football, widens lead over Lionel Messi
    Team Sportstar
  3. Carabao Cup final, CHE vs LIV: What happened the last time Chelsea vs Liverpool went into penalties in League Cup final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Carabao Cup final, LIV vs CHE: How many EFL League Cup finals have been decided on penalties?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Carabao Cup final, CHE vs LIV: Why was Van Dijk goal disallowed in Liverpool vs Chelsea?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A 2023-24: Late Rugani goal gives Juventus 3-2 win over Frosinone
    Reuters
  2. Carabao Cup final, CHE vs LIV: Van Dijk nets extra-time winner as Liverpool beats Chelsea
    Reuters
  3. FIH Pro League 2023-24: India beats Ireland 4-0, ends Rourkela leg on a high
    Team Sportstar
  4. WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants stumbles to five-wicket loss against Mumbai Indians in low-scoring encounter
    Mayank
  5. Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Highlights, WPL 2024: Harmanpreet Kaur seals five-wicket win with a six
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment