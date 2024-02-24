India loses to Australia in shootout of FIH Men’s Pro League 2023-24

The Indian men’s team suffered a 0-3 defeat in the shootout to nemesis Australia in its FIH Pro League match at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium here on Saturday.

The host side failed to convert a single penalty, while Australia scored all in three, earning a bonus point for the win.

India looked set to beat heavyweight Australia, which had won all five of its games in the Odisha leg of the league so far, but Craig Tom spoiled the plans with an equaliser in the fourth and final quarter, taking the match into the shootout.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh (20th minute) and local boy Amit Rohidas (29th minute) scored for India, while Govers Blake and Tom (53rd minute) found the target for the Kookaburras.

ALSO READ: No denying Janneke Schopman’s contribution but missing Olympics made her stay untenable

In the shootout, Tim Brand, Ogilvie and Tom Wickham scored for Australia, but Akashdeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay missed their attempts for India.

In search of an equaliser after trailing 1-2, Australia launched into a wave of attacks, but the Indian defence was equal to the task, with veteran goalkeeper S. Sreejesh pulling off a brilliant with just a few minutes left for the final hooter.

However, Tom found Australia’s much-needed equaliser to force the shootout and turn the fate of the match on its head.

The Indians had squandered a two-goal lead to lose 4-6 to the Kookaburras earlier this month in Bhubaneswar. And in Rourkela, losing another two-goal lead to the same opponent saw the host suffer another heart-breaking loss in Odisha.

(with inputs from PTI)