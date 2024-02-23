Janneke Schopman resigns as India women’s hockey team head coach

Hockey India on Friday announced that Janneke Schopman has resigned as the head coach of the Indian women’s hockey team, a month after the team failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

“The Dutch coach submitted her resignation to Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey after the conclusion of Indian Women’s Hockey Team’s outing in the home leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League in Odisha,” said Hockey India in a press release.

India missed out on Olympic qualification after it lost 0-1 to Japan in the FIH Olympic Qualifers third-place playoff match in Ranchi.

READ | FIH Pro League: India aims to end Australia’s unbeaten run

Earlier, the dreams of securing a direct entry through the Asian Games gold medal were crushed after a semifinal defeat against China in Hangzhou last year. The team went on to clinch bronze with a 2-1 win over Japan.

Dutchwoman Schopman had taken over the reigns from compatriot Sjoerd Marijne after a historic fourth-place finish at Tokyo Olympics. Under Schopman, the team won bronze at Commonwealth Games and the FIH Nations Cup title in 2022 while lifting the Asian Champions Trophy last year.