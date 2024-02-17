FIH Pro League 2023-24: Indian women’s team stuns Australia 1-0, Vandana scores winning goal

Indian women’s hockey team stunned Australia 1-0 to register its second win of the FIH Pro League 2023-24 campaign in Rourkela on Saturday.
Vandana Katariya scored the all-important goal from a Penalty Corner in the 34th minute to avenge the 3-0 defeat suffered against the same opponent in Bhubaneswar on February 7.
More to follow....
