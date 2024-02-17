MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIH Pro League 2023-24: Indian women’s team stuns Australia 1-0, Vandana scores winning goal

Indian women’s hockey team stunned Australia 1-0 to register its second win of the FIH Pro League 2023-24 campaign in Rourkela on Saturday.

Published : Feb 17, 2024 21:13 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s Vandana Katariya.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Vandana Katariya. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Vandana Katariya. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. FIH Pro League 2023-24: Indian women’s team stuns Australia 1-0, Vandana scores winning goal
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIH Pro League watch - India vs Australia: Craig Fulton on India’s unbeaten record at Rourkela: Taking games one at a time
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIH Pro League 2023-24: India beats Ireland after Gurjant’s last-minute strike
    Uthra Ganesan
  4. FIH Pro League 2023-24: India goes down 6-4 against Australia
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. FIH Pro League: Indian women impress against Dutch but pay for missed chances
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal FC LIVE score, HFC 0-1 EBFC, ISL 2023-24: Cleiton Silva’ opening goal keeps EB ahead
    Team Sportstar
  2. Salah scores on return as Liverpool routs Brentford 4-1
    AP
  3. FIH Pro League 2023-24: Indian women’s team stuns Australia 1-0, Vandana scores winning goal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants: UP 3-4 GG, Parteek Dahiya gives Gujarat early lead; Vishal Tate fires Haryana to 46-40 victory over U Mumba
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Indoor Athletics C’ships: Jyothi Yarraji wins gold in 60m hurdles, breaks NR; Harmilan Bains bags gold in 1500m
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment