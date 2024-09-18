Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Pakistan players, officials to get INR 8300 each for winning bronze

The players and officials of the Pakistan hockey team, which secured a bronze medal at the Asian Champions Trophy, will receive a reward of USD 100 (approximately 28,000 PKR & 8300 INR) each for their efforts.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) made this announcement on Wednesday, confirming the special cash prize sanctioned by PHF President Mir Tariq Bugti.

Pakistan secured third place in the tournament after defeating Korea 5-2 in the bronze-medal match, following a heartbreaking penalty shootout loss to hosts China in the semifinals.

India went on to win the title for a record fifth time after defeating China on Tuesday.

The PHF, in its press release, stated that the cash award was intended to “acknowledge and encourage” the team’s performance during the tournament.

The federation also announced that Abu Bakr Mahmood, who was injured during the event, would receive full support and rehabilitation facilities.

In a touching gesture, the PHF dedicated the bronze medal to player Ghazanfar Ali, whose father passed away during the tournament. Despite the loss, Ghazanfar decided to continue playing in the event.