Carabao Cup final, LIV vs CHE: How many EFL League Cup finals have been decided on penalties?

As the 2024 League Cup looks to be heading into spot-kicks, here is how penalty shootouts in Carabao Cup finals have panned out.

Published : Feb 25, 2024 22:49 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Nicolas Jackson, left, challenges for the ball with Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate during the English League Cup final at the Wembley Stadium in London.
Nicolas Jackson, left, challenges for the ball with Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate during the English League Cup final at the Wembley Stadium in London. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Nicolas Jackson, left, challenges for the ball with Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate during the English League Cup final at the Wembley Stadium in London. | Photo Credit: AP

The Carabao Cup final, started in 1961, has seen some extremely tight encounters over the years. While the last edition of the tournament saw Manchester United secure its win in regulation time, the summit clash has had the result decided over penalties multiple times.

A total of six Carabao Cup finals have gone to penalties and Liverpool has won three of them, a record, which includes its last title in 2022. In fact, the last time, Chelsea and Liverpool met in the Carabao Cup final, it was the latter which sealed a win in sudden death.

As the 2024 League Cup looks to be heading into spot-kicks, here is how penalty shootouts in Carabao Cup finals have panned out.

2000/01
Birmingham City 1-1 Liverpool (Liverpool won 5-4 on penalties)
2008-09
Manchester United 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur (Man United won 4-1 on penalties)
2011/12
Cardiff City 2-2 Liverpool (Liverpool won 3-2 on penalties)
2015/16
Liverpool 1-1 Manchester City (Man City won 3-1 on penalties)
2018/19
Chelsea 0-0 Manchester City (Man City win 4-3 on penalties)
2021/22
Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool (Liverpool won 11-10 on penalties)

What is Liverpool’s penalty shootout record against Chelsea?

Liverpool has won all four penalty shootouts against Chelsea, which were in the UEFA Champions League 2007 semifinal, the UEFA Super Cup 2019, and the finals of the Carabao Cup and FA Cup in 2022.

