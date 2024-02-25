Carabao Cup final, LIV vs CHE: How many EFL League Cup finals have been decided on penalties?

The Carabao Cup final, started in 1961, has seen some extremely tight encounters over the years. While the last edition of the tournament saw Manchester United secure its win in regulation time, the summit clash has had the result decided over penalties multiple times.
A total of six Carabao Cup finals have gone to penalties and Liverpool has won three of them, a record, which includes its last title in 2022. In fact, the last time, Chelsea and Liverpool met in the Carabao Cup final, it was the latter which sealed a win in sudden death.
As the 2024 League Cup looks to be heading into spot-kicks, here is how penalty shootouts in Carabao Cup finals have panned out.
2000/01
2008-09
2011/12
2015/16
2018/19
2021/22
What is Liverpool’s penalty shootout record against Chelsea?
Liverpool has won all four penalty shootouts against Chelsea, which were in the UEFA Champions League 2007 semifinal, the UEFA Super Cup 2019, and the finals of the Carabao Cup and FA Cup in 2022.
