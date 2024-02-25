MagazineBuy Print

Carabao Cup final, CHE vs LIV: What happened the last time Chelsea vs Liverpool went into penalties in League Cup final

The game ended 0-0 after 120 minutes at Wembley and it all went onto what could be one of the most intense and entertaining penalty shootouts you could see.

Published : Feb 25, 2024 23:04 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Liverpool lifting the EFL Cup trophy in 2022 after beating Chelsea on penalties
File Photo: Liverpool lifting the EFL Cup trophy in 2022 after beating Chelsea on penalties | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

File Photo: Liverpool lifting the EFL Cup trophy in 2022 after beating Chelsea on penalties | Photo Credit: AFP

Liverpool won its first domestic final in a decade after beating Chelsea 11-10 on penalties to clinch the League Cup in the EFL Cup final in 2022.

The game ended 0-0 after 120 minutes at Wembley and it all went onto what could be one of the most intense and entertaining penalty shootouts you could see.

All 10 penalties had been scored before it was down to the goalkeepers to take their turn and Kepa Arrizabalaga missed after Liverpool counterpart Caoimhin Kelleher found the net and help the Reds lift the coveted trophy.

What is Liverpool’s penalty shootout record against Chelsea?

Liverpool has won all four penalty shootouts against Chelsea, which were in the UEFA Champions League 2007 semifinal, the UEFA Super Cup 2019, and the finals of the Carabao Cup and FA Cup in 2022.

