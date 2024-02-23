India vs England Live Score, 4th Test Day 1: England wins toss, opts to bat; Akash Deep comes in for Bumrah

Key Updates
- February 23, 2024 09:05IND vs ENG - Lineups
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson.
India Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, R. Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.
ENGLAND - IN: Ollie Robinson, Shoaib Bashir | OUT: Mark Wood, Rehan Ahmed
INDIA - IN: Akash Deep | OUT: Jasprit Bumrah
- February 23, 2024 09:03Pitch Report
It looks like a dry river bed with a lot of cracks, the ball could turn from certain areas and it could happen very early in the match. There will be slow and low turn, some shots could be tough, but this is not a rank turner.
- February 23, 2024 09:00TOSS - ENGLAND
England wins the toss and opts to bat.
- February 23, 2024 08:59All set for the coin flip
India captain Rohit Sharma is on his way to the centre. Despite the cracks on the pitch, the winner of the coin flip should still opt to bat first.
- February 23, 2024 08:43Akash Deep to make Test debut
Our correspondent Pranay Rajiv pings that Akash Deep is being handed the cap in the team huddle. The 313th cap for the Indian men’s cricket team.
- February 23, 2024 08:28Will Jaiswal continue to push Bazball?
Yashasvi Jaiswal has been a thorn for England in the first three Tests. Just seven Test matches old, Jaiswal has taken the English bowlers on at will and with aplomb. The 21-year-old is just 139 runs away from completing 1000 runs in Test cricket. If he gets those in the first innings, he will be the joint-fastest Indian alongside Vinod Kambli.
- February 23, 2024 08:19James Anderson nearing Mount 700
James Anderson sits just four wickets away from becoming the first pacer to clinch 700 Test wickets. Though the early signs hint at a spin-friendly surface, count out Anderson from getting to the feat at your own peril.
- February 23, 2024 08:07India batting coach Vikram Rathour on match eve
IND vs ENG, 4th Test: ‘Have required balance in team to deal with any pitch,’ says batting coach Vikram Rathour
Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour brushed aside the comments made by English players on the Ranchi pitch ahead of the fourth Test between the two sides set to start here at the JSCA International Stadium on Friday.
- February 23, 2024 07:58Will Bumrah’s absence hurt India?
The pacer averages 13.65 over the three Tests so far, picking 17 wickets in six innings. He was Rohit Sharma’s go-to option when looking for a wicket. Will resting Jasprit Bumrah cost India in Ranchi? More so, who will take his place in the XI - Mukesh Kumar or Axar Patel?
- February 23, 2024 07:54WTC Points Table 2023/25
- February 23, 2024 07:47IND v ENG in India
Matches played: 67
India wins: 24
Drawn: 28
England: 15
- February 23, 2024 07:37Pitch in the talks again
IND vs ENG: ‘Interesting’ Ranchi pitch in front and centre ahead of India vs England 4th Test
With the first three Tests of the ongoing India-England series witnessing action for 12 of the 15 designated days, all talk about the nature of surfaces were put on the back burner. Ahead of the fourth Test at the JSCA Stadium from Friday, however, the pitch is now front and centre.
- February 23, 2024 07:28Questions on Jonny Bairstow
The England batter has struggled for form in the first three Test matches, scoring just 102 runs in six innings. But coach Brendon McCullum put faith in him before the start of the fourth match in Ranchi. He was included in the playing eleven too. About time Bairstow repays the faith and gets among the runs.
- February 23, 2024 07:22India vs England Head-to-Head Record
Matches played: 134
India wins: 33
Drawn: 50
England wins: 51
Latest result: India won by 434 runs (Rajkot)
- February 23, 2024 07:16India vs England Dream11 Prediction
WICKET-KEEPER
Dhruv Jurel, Ben Foakes
BATTERS
Yashasvi Jaiswal (c), Ben Duckett, Shubman Gill, Sarfaraz Khan
ALL-ROUNDERS
R. Ashwin (vc), Ravindra Jadeja
BOWLERS
James Anderson, Tom Hartley, Kuldeep Yadav
Team Composition: IND 7:4 ENG Credits Left: 17.5
- February 23, 2024 07:09What Ben Stokes said ahead of the fourth Test
- February 23, 2024 06:43India Predicted XI
Rohit Sharma (c), Yashavi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar
- February 23, 2024 06:41England Playing XI
Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Shoaib Bashir.
- February 23, 2024 06:35The fourth act
- February 23, 2024 05:01LIVE STREAMING DETAILS
The third Test between India and England in Ranchi will be telecast live on the Sports18 network from 9:30 AM IST. The match can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website.
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs England Live Score, 4th Test Day 1: England wins toss, opts to bat; Akash Deep comes in for Bumrah
- Ranji Trophy Live Score, 2023-24 Quarterfinal: TN vs SAU, VID vs KAR, MP vs AND, MUM vs BAR; Toss updates, live streaming
- 2012 Olympic champ Gabby Douglas pulls out of first meet in 8 years after testing positive for COVID
- IPL 2024 schedule announced for first 21 games: Full list of matches, fixtures, dates, venues, timings in IST
- Ranji Trophy Highlights, Round 7 Day 4 updates: Karnataka settles for draw with Chandigarh; Kerala draws with Andhra
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE