India vs England Live Score, 4th Test Day 1: England wins toss, opts to bat; Akash Deep comes in for Bumrah

Will Jaiswal continue to push Bazball?

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been a thorn for England in the first three Tests. Just seven Test matches old, Jaiswal has taken the English bowlers on at will and with aplomb. The 21-year-old is just 139 runs away from completing 1000 runs in Test cricket. If he gets those in the first innings, he will be the joint-fastest Indian alongside Vinod Kambli.