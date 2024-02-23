MagazineBuy Print

India vs England Live Score, 4th Test Day 1: England wins toss, opts to bat; Akash Deep comes in for Bumrah

IND vs ENG Live Score: Check the live score and updates from Day 1 of the India vs England 4th Test match being played at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi.

Updated : Feb 23, 2024 09:12 IST

Team Sportstar
Rohit Sharma during a practice session ahead of the fouth Test.
Rohit Sharma during a practice session ahead of the fouth Test. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu
lightbox-info

Rohit Sharma during a practice session ahead of the fouth Test. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Coverage of the India vs England 4th Test Day 1 being played at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi.

  • February 23, 2024 09:05
    IND vs ENG - Lineups

    England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson.

    India Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, R. Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.


    ENGLAND - IN: Ollie Robinson, Shoaib Bashir | OUT: Mark Wood, Rehan Ahmed

    INDIA - IN: Akash Deep | OUT: Jasprit Bumrah

  • February 23, 2024 09:03
    Pitch Report

    It looks like a dry river bed with a lot of cracks, the ball could turn from certain areas and it could happen very early in the match. There will be slow and low turn, some shots could be tough, but this is not a rank turner.

  • February 23, 2024 09:00
    TOSS - ENGLAND

    England wins the toss and opts to bat.

  • February 23, 2024 08:59
    All set for the coin flip

    India captain Rohit Sharma is on his way to the centre. Despite the cracks on the pitch, the winner of the coin flip should still opt to bat first.

  • February 23, 2024 08:43
    Akash Deep to make Test debut

    Our correspondent Pranay Rajiv pings that Akash Deep is being handed the cap in the team huddle. The 313th cap for the Indian men’s cricket team.

  • February 23, 2024 08:28
    Will Jaiswal continue to push Bazball?

    Yashasvi Jaiswal has been a thorn for England in the first three Tests. Just seven Test matches old, Jaiswal has taken the English bowlers on at will and with aplomb. The 21-year-old is just 139 runs away from completing 1000 runs in Test cricket. If he gets those in the first innings, he will be the joint-fastest Indian alongside Vinod Kambli.

  • February 23, 2024 08:19
    James Anderson nearing Mount 700

    James Anderson sits just four wickets away from becoming the first pacer to clinch 700 Test wickets. Though the early signs hint at a spin-friendly surface, count out Anderson from getting to the feat at your own peril.

  • February 23, 2024 08:07
    India batting coach Vikram Rathour on match eve

    IND vs ENG, 4th Test: ‘Have required balance in team to deal with any pitch,’ says batting coach Vikram Rathour

    Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour brushed aside the comments made by English players on the Ranchi pitch ahead of the fourth Test between the two sides set to start here at the JSCA International Stadium on Friday. 

  • February 23, 2024 07:58
    Will Bumrah’s absence hurt India?

    The pacer averages 13.65 over the three Tests so far, picking 17 wickets in six innings. He was Rohit Sharma’s go-to option when looking for a wicket. Will resting Jasprit Bumrah cost India in Ranchi? More so, who will take his place in the XI - Mukesh Kumar or Axar Patel?

  • February 23, 2024 07:54
    WTC Points Table 2023/25

    WTC 2023-25 Points Table Update: India moves to second spot in standings after record win vs England in 3rd Test

    India moved to the second spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 points table following its 434-run win against England in the third Test in Rajkot on Sunday.

  • February 23, 2024 07:47
    IND v ENG in India

    Matches played: 67

    India wins: 24

    Drawn: 28

    England: 15

  • February 23, 2024 07:37
    Pitch in the talks again

    IND vs ENG: ‘Interesting’ Ranchi pitch in front and centre ahead of India vs England 4th Test

    With the first three Tests of the ongoing India-England series witnessing action for 12 of the 15 designated days, all talk about the nature of surfaces were put on the back burner. Ahead of the fourth Test at the JSCA Stadium from Friday, however, the pitch is now front and centre.

  • February 23, 2024 07:31
    Bazball under fire - But its here to stay, writes Ayan Acharya

    IND vs ENG: Bazball is not going anywhere, but there’s a caveat

    England’s Bazball approach may have altered the countenance of the format but not its DNA.

  • February 23, 2024 07:28
    Questions on Jonny Bairstow

    The England batter has struggled for form in the first three Test matches, scoring just 102 runs in six innings. But coach Brendon McCullum put faith in him before the start of the fourth match in Ranchi. He was included in the playing eleven too. About time Bairstow repays the faith and gets among the runs.

  • February 23, 2024 07:22
    India vs England Head-to-Head Record

    Matches played: 134

    India wins: 33

    Drawn: 50

    England wins: 51

    Latest result: India won by 434 runs (Rajkot)

  • February 23, 2024 07:16
    India vs England Dream11 Prediction

    WICKET-KEEPER

    Dhruv Jurel, Ben Foakes

    BATTERS

    Yashasvi Jaiswal (c), Ben Duckett, Shubman Gill, Sarfaraz Khan

    ALL-ROUNDERS

    R. Ashwin (vc), Ravindra Jadeja

    BOWLERS

    James Anderson, Tom Hartley, Kuldeep Yadav

    Team Composition: IND 7:4 ENG Credits Left: 17.5

  • February 23, 2024 07:09
    What Ben Stokes said ahead of the fourth Test

    IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Stokes says England ready to adapt to any conditions in Ranchi

    England skipper Ben Stokes highlighted his side’s intention to adapt to the conditions going into the fourth Test against India at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi, set to start on Friday.

  • February 23, 2024 06:43
    India Predicted XI

    Rohit Sharma (c), Yashavi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar

  • February 23, 2024 06:41
    England Playing XI

    Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Shoaib Bashir.

  • February 23, 2024 06:35
    The fourth act

    IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Defining act of series looms as India eyes unassailable lead against England in Ranchi

    IND vs ENG, 4th Test: India heads to a potential fourth act, at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi on Friday, knowing that a win will all but behead the fire-breathing nemesis that is England.

  • February 23, 2024 05:01
    LIVE STREAMING DETAILS

    The third Test between India and England in Ranchi will be telecast live on the Sports18 network from 9:30 AM IST. The match can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

