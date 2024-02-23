IND vs ENG: Rehan Ahmed returns home ahead of fourth Test against India

England bowler Rehan Ahmed will be returning home with immediate effect and won’t be available further in the ongoing series against India, country’s cricket board announced on Friday.

Ahmed has left the tour due to personal reasons and England won’t be naming any replacement for the leg-spinner.

FOLLOW | IND vs ENG 4th Test live

After playing for the first three Tests on this tour, Ahmed was left out in the playing XI for the fourth Test in Ranchi which was announced on Thursday. He picked 11 wickets in this series.

His exit leaves England with 14 players in the squad with Shoaib Bashir and Tom Hartley as the two frontline spinners.