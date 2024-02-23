England bowler Rehan Ahmed will be returning home with immediate effect and won’t be available further in the ongoing series against India, country’s cricket board announced on Friday.
Ahmed has left the tour due to personal reasons and England won’t be naming any replacement for the leg-spinner.
FOLLOW | IND vs ENG 4th Test live
After playing for the first three Tests on this tour, Ahmed was left out in the playing XI for the fourth Test in Ranchi which was announced on Thursday. He picked 11 wickets in this series.
His exit leaves England with 14 players in the squad with Shoaib Bashir and Tom Hartley as the two frontline spinners.
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs ENG: Rehan Ahmed returns home ahead of fourth Test against India
- Ranji Trophy Live Score, 2023-24 Quarterfinal: TN vs SAU, VID vs KAR, MP vs AND, MUM vs BAR; Toss updates, live streaming
- India vs England Live Score, 4th Test Day 1: ENG wins toss, opts to bat; Akash Deep comes in for Bumrah
- NBA: Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart suspended 3 games; assault charge dropped
- 2012 Olympic champ Gabby Douglas pulls out of first meet in 8 years after testing positive for COVID
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE