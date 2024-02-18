WTC 2023-25 Points Table Update: India moves to second spot in standings after record win vs England in 3rd Test

India moved to the second spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 points table following its 434-run win against England in the third Test in Rajkot on Sunday.
Meanwhile, England languishes in the eighth spot, with just three wins in eight games. Additionally, it has been docked 19 points due to slow over-rate so far in the ongoing cycle.
India began its 2023-25 WTC cycle in July last year with a 1-0 series win in the West Indies. It suffered a setback in South Africa after losing the first Test before bouncing back to level the series in the second game.
After losing the first Test against England in Hyderabad, the Rohit Sharma-led side has taken a 2-1 lead in the five-match series after registering wins in Visakhapatnam and Rajkot.
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Draw
|Points
|PCT
|New Zealand
|4
|3
|1
|0
|36
|75.00
|India
|7
|4
|2
|1
|50
|59.52
|Australia
|10
|6
|3
|1
|66
|55.00
|Bangladesh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|12
|50.00
|Pakistan
|5
|2
|3
|0
|22
|36.66
|West Indies
|4
|1
|2
|1
|16
|33.33
|South Africa
|4
|1
|3
|0
|12
|25.00
|England
|8
|3
|4
|1
|21
|21.87
|Sri Lanka
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
