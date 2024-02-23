IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Ashwin becomes first Indian bowler to pick 100 wickets against England

Ravichandran Ashwin became the first Indian bowler to pick 100 wickets against England during India’s fourth Test at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday.
Among active bowlers, only Australia’s Nathan Lyon has taken 100 wickets or more against England. Shane Warne holds the record with 195 wickets from 72 innings.
Most wickets for India vs England in Tests:
1) R Ashwin - 100 in 43 innings
2) BS Chandrasekhar - 95 in 38 innings
3) Anil Kumble - 92 in 36 innings
4) Bishan Singh Bedi - 85 in 36 innings
5) Kapil Dev - 85 in 48 innings
