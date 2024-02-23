MagazineBuy Print

IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Ashwin becomes first Indian bowler to pick 100 wickets against England

Among active bowlers, only Australia’s Nathan Lyon has taken 100 wickets or more against England. Shane Warne holds the record with 195 wickets from 72 innings.

Published : Feb 23, 2024 11:15 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s R Ashwin in action.
India’s R Ashwin in action. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI
infoIcon

India’s R Ashwin in action. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Ravichandran Ashwin became the first Indian bowler to pick 100 wickets against England during India’s fourth Test at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday.

Among active bowlers, only Australia’s Nathan Lyon has taken 100 wickets or more against England. Shane Warne holds the record with 195 wickets from 72 innings.

Follow | IND vs ENG live 4th Test

Most wickets for India vs England in Tests:

1) R Ashwin - 100 in 43 innings

2) BS Chandrasekhar - 95 in 38 innings

3) Anil Kumble - 92 in 36 innings

4) Bishan Singh Bedi - 85 in 36 innings

5) Kapil Dev - 85 in 48 innings

Ravichandran Ashwin /

India /

England

