MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Laver Cup 2024: Team lineups; Schedule; Format; Live streaming info

All you need to know about the Laver Cup 2024 to be played from September 20 to 22 at the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany.

Published : Sep 19, 2024 18:45 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev of Team Europe chat during a practice session at the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany.
Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev of Team Europe chat during a practice session at the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev of Team Europe chat during a practice session at the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The seventh edition of the Laver Cup is set to be held at the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany from September 20 to 22.

Here’s all you need to know about the tournament:

What is the Laver Cup?

The Laver Cup is a hard-court tennis tournament played between Team Europe and Team World.

Named after Australian tennis great, Rod Laver, the Laver Cup was started in 2017 and it involves six players from Team Europe and Team World.

What is the format of the Laver Cup?

  • Five sessions played over three days (Friday-Sunday).
  • It is ‘best of three sets’ format for every match. In case of split sets, the third set is a 10-point match tiebreaker.
  • Each player has to play at least one singles match during the first two days. However, no player can play singles more than twice during the three days.
  • At least four of the six players must play doubles. No doubles combination is played more than once, unless for the Decider on Day 3, if points are 12:12.
  • Each match win is worth one point on Friday, two points on Saturday, and three points on Sunday. The first team to reach 13 points wins.
  • In the event of a tie after all 12 matches are played, a final overtime doubles match – a decider – is played as a regular set with ad scoring and a tiebreak

Previous Laver Cup editions

YEAR CITY RESULT
2017 Prague Team Europe won 15-9
2018 Chicago Team Europe won 13-8
2019 Geneva Team Europe won 13-11
2021 Boston Team Europe won 14-1
2022 London Team World won 13-8
2023 Vancouver Team World won 13-2

What are the lineups for the two teams this year?

TEAM EUROPE:

Carlos Alcaraz (Spain), Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria), Daniil Medvedev (Russia), Casper Ruud (Norway), Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece), Alexander Zverev (Germany)

Alternates: Falvio Cobolli (Italy), Jan-Lennard Struff (Germany)

Captain: Bjorn Borg (Sweden)

Vice-captain: Thomas Enqvist (Sweden)

TEAM WORLD:

Francisco Cerundolo (Argentina), Taylor Fritz (USA), Thanasi Kokkinakis (Australia), Ben Shelton (USA), Alejandro Tabilo (Chile), Frances Tiafoe (USA)

Captain: John McEnroe (USA)

Vice-captain: Patrick McEnroe (USA)

Where to watch Laver Cup 2024?

The Laver Cup 2024 will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network in India. It will also be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.

Full schedule of Laver Cup 2024

September 20, Friday

  • Match 1 (singles): Casper Ruud vs Francisco Cerundolo - 4 PM IST
  • Match 2 (singles): Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Thanasi Kokkinakis
  • Match 3 (singles): Grigor Dimitrov vs Alejandro Tabilo - 10 PM IST
  • Match 4 (doubles): Carlos Alcaraz/Alexander Zverev vs Taylor Fritz/Ben Shelton

September 21, Saturday

  • Match 5 (singles) - 4 PM IST
  • Match 6 (singles)
  • Match 7 (singles) - 10 PM IST
  • Match 8 (doubles)

September 22, Sunday

  • Match 9 (doubles) - 3 PM IST

If required followed by

  • Match 10 (singles)

If required followed by

  • Match 11 (singles)

If required followed by

  • Match 12 (singles)

Related Topics

Laver Cup /

Carlos Alcaraz /

Taylor Fritz /

Ben Shelton /

Daniil Medvedev /

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, September 19: Super Kings Academy to open a new center in Vellore
    Team Sportstar
  2. Laver Cup 2024: Team lineups; Schedule; Format; Live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs BAN, 1st Test: Jadeja, Ashwin anchor India recovery on Day 1 after initial scare
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. Davis Cup: Defending champion Italy to face Argentina in Final Eight opener
    Reuters
  5. Duleep Trophy 2024: Shashwat Rawat’s gritty knock takes India A out of trouble against India C on day 1
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Laver Cup 2024: Team lineups; Schedule; Format; Live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Davis Cup: Defending champion Italy to face Argentina in Final Eight opener
    Reuters
  3. Naomi Osaka to start 2025 season in New Zealand
    AP
  4. Coco Gauff splits with coach Brad Gilbert after 14 months
    AP
  5. Roger Federer wants to stay involved in tennis after retirement to avoid “feeling like an alien”
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, September 19: Super Kings Academy to open a new center in Vellore
    Team Sportstar
  2. Laver Cup 2024: Team lineups; Schedule; Format; Live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs BAN, 1st Test: Jadeja, Ashwin anchor India recovery on Day 1 after initial scare
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. Davis Cup: Defending champion Italy to face Argentina in Final Eight opener
    Reuters
  5. Duleep Trophy 2024: Shashwat Rawat’s gritty knock takes India A out of trouble against India C on day 1
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment