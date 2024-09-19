Laver Cup 2024: Team lineups; Schedule; Format; Live streaming info

The seventh edition of the Laver Cup is set to be held at the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany from September 20 to 22.
Here’s all you need to know about the tournament:
What is the Laver Cup?
The Laver Cup is a hard-court tennis tournament played between Team Europe and Team World.
Named after Australian tennis great, Rod Laver, the Laver Cup was started in 2017 and it involves six players from Team Europe and Team World.
What is the format of the Laver Cup?
- Five sessions played over three days (Friday-Sunday).
- It is ‘best of three sets’ format for every match. In case of split sets, the third set is a 10-point match tiebreaker.
- Each player has to play at least one singles match during the first two days. However, no player can play singles more than twice during the three days.
- At least four of the six players must play doubles. No doubles combination is played more than once, unless for the Decider on Day 3, if points are 12:12.
- Each match win is worth one point on Friday, two points on Saturday, and three points on Sunday. The first team to reach 13 points wins.
- In the event of a tie after all 12 matches are played, a final overtime doubles match – a decider – is played as a regular set with ad scoring and a tiebreak
Previous Laver Cup editions
|YEAR
|CITY
|RESULT
|2017
|Prague
|Team Europe won 15-9
|2018
|Chicago
|Team Europe won 13-8
|2019
|Geneva
|Team Europe won 13-11
|2021
|Boston
|Team Europe won 14-1
|2022
|London
|Team World won 13-8
|2023
|Vancouver
|Team World won 13-2
What are the lineups for the two teams this year?
TEAM EUROPE:
Carlos Alcaraz (Spain), Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria), Daniil Medvedev (Russia), Casper Ruud (Norway), Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece), Alexander Zverev (Germany)
Alternates: Falvio Cobolli (Italy), Jan-Lennard Struff (Germany)
Captain: Bjorn Borg (Sweden)
Vice-captain: Thomas Enqvist (Sweden)
TEAM WORLD:
Francisco Cerundolo (Argentina), Taylor Fritz (USA), Thanasi Kokkinakis (Australia), Ben Shelton (USA), Alejandro Tabilo (Chile), Frances Tiafoe (USA)
Captain: John McEnroe (USA)
Vice-captain: Patrick McEnroe (USA)
Where to watch Laver Cup 2024?
The Laver Cup 2024 will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network in India. It will also be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.
Full schedule of Laver Cup 2024
September 20, Friday
- Match 1 (singles): Casper Ruud vs Francisco Cerundolo - 4 PM IST
- Match 2 (singles): Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Thanasi Kokkinakis
- Match 3 (singles): Grigor Dimitrov vs Alejandro Tabilo - 10 PM IST
- Match 4 (doubles): Carlos Alcaraz/Alexander Zverev vs Taylor Fritz/Ben Shelton
September 21, Saturday
- Match 5 (singles) - 4 PM IST
- Match 6 (singles)
- Match 7 (singles) - 10 PM IST
- Match 8 (doubles)
September 22, Sunday
- Match 9 (doubles) - 3 PM IST
If required followed by
- Match 10 (singles)
If required followed by
- Match 11 (singles)
If required followed by
- Match 12 (singles)
