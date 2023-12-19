Who is Sameer Rizvi, the UP star bought by CSK for Rs. 8.4 crore in IPL auction 2024?

Uttar Pradesh batter Sameer Rizvi was signed by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 8.4 crore at the IPL 2024 auction on Tuesday. His base price was Rs 20 lakh.

CSK and Gujarat Titans were engaged in a bidding war before Delhi Capitals joined in. GT pulled out at 7.6 crore when DC decided to mix things up. But CSK had the last laugh.

Rizvi shot to limelight after the recent UP T20 League, where he scored 455 runs in nine innings, including two hundreds, for the Kanpur Superstars.

The 20-year-old also offered a glimpse of his big-hitting potential in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy earlier this season. Rizvi smashed 18 sixes, hitting one of every 11 balls he faced.

Rizvi has played 11 T20 matches so far, scoring 295 runs at an impressive average of 49.16.

The right-handed batter also turned in some solid performances in the Men’s Under-23 State A tournament, where he scored two fifties and two hundreds, including a 50-ball 84 in the final to help Uttar Pradesh to a win. Rizvi also hit the most sixes (37) in the tournament.