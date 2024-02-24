Ranji Trophy Live Score 2024 Quarterfinals Day 2 Updates: Madhya Pradesh 234 all out; Sasikant, Nitish share seven wickets for Andhra

Madhya Pradesh 234 all out in 81.1 overs vs Andhra

Andhra polishes off things within the first six minutes of play to bowl out Madhya Pradesh for 234. KV Sasikanth picks up four wickets, and K Nitish Reddy takes three. Yash Dubey with a 133-ball 64 and Himanshu Mantri with a 97-ball 49 were the top scorers for Madhya Pradesh.