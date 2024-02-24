Ranji Trophy Live Score 2024 Quarterfinals Day 2 Updates: Madhya Pradesh 234 all out; Sasikant, Nitish share seven wickets for Andhra

- February 24, 2024 09:46Tamil Nadu begins Day 2
- February 24, 2024 09:42Madhya Pradesh 234 all out in 81.1 overs vs Andhra
Andhra polishes off things within the first six minutes of play to bowl out Madhya Pradesh for 234. KV Sasikanth picks up four wickets, and K Nitish Reddy takes three. Yash Dubey with a 133-ball 64 and Himanshu Mantri with a 97-ball 49 were the top scorers for Madhya Pradesh.
- February 24, 2024 09:18Andhra's Sasikanth mentions 'little things' which helped him take four-for against MP in Ranji Trophy quarterfinal
Andhra’s Sasikanth mentions ‘little things’ which helped him take four-for against MP in Ranji Trophy quarterfinal
Every time Sasikanth bowled, the teammates whistled and applauded to ensure that he remained motivated and, as the 28-year-old fast bowler claimed a four-for to rip apart MP’s middle-order, the cheers continued.
- February 24, 2024 09:01Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Sai Kishore’s fifer keeps Tamil Nadu in command against Saurashtra on Day 1
The following matches will be streamed live through the Jio Cinema app and website.
Vidarbha vs Karnataka
Madhya Pradesh vs Andhra
Mumbai vs Baroda
- February 24, 2024 08:37Day 1
QF 1: Vidarbha vs Karnataka
Toss: Karnataka opted to field
Stumps Day 1: Vidarbha 261/3 (86 overs)
QF 2: Mumbai vs Baroda
Toss: Mumbai opted to bat
Stumps Day 1: 248/5 in 90 overs
OF 3: Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra
Toss: Saurashtra opted to bat
Stumps Day 1: Saurashtra 183 all out in 77.1 overs | Tamil Nadu 23/1 in 10 overs
QF 4: Madhya Pradesh vs Andhra
Toss: Madhya Pradesh opted to bat
Stumps: Madhya Pradesh 234/9 in 81 overs
