Live

Ranji Trophy Live Score 2024 Quarterfinals Day 2 Updates: Madhya Pradesh 234 all out; Sasikant, Nitish share seven wickets for Andhra

Ranji Trophy Live Score 2024 Quarterfinals: Get the Live cricket score, latest scorecard, live streaming info, news and telecast details from Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy 2024 quarterfinal matches.

Updated : Feb 24, 2024 09:46 IST

Team Sportstar
Tamil Nadu opener N. Jagadeesan plays a shot during a Ranji Trophy match. (File Photo)
Tamil Nadu opener N. Jagadeesan plays a shot during a Ranji Trophy match. (File Photo)
lightbox-info

Tamil Nadu opener N. Jagadeesan plays a shot during a Ranji Trophy match. (File Photo)

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy 2024 Quarterfinals. Stay tuned as we get you all the latest updates. 

  • February 24, 2024 09:46
    Tamil Nadu begins Day 2
  • February 24, 2024 09:42
    Madhya Pradesh 234 all out in 81.1 overs vs Andhra

    Andhra polishes off things within the first six minutes of play to bowl out Madhya Pradesh for 234. KV Sasikanth picks up four wickets, and K Nitish Reddy takes three. Yash Dubey with a 133-ball 64 and Himanshu Mantri with a 97-ball 49 were the top scorers for Madhya Pradesh.

  • February 24, 2024 09:18
    Andhra’s Sasikanth mentions ‘little things’ which helped him take four-for against MP in Ranji Trophy quarterfinal

    Andhra’s Sasikanth mentions ‘little things’ which helped him take four-for against MP in Ranji Trophy quarterfinal

    Every time Sasikanth bowled, the teammates whistled and applauded to ensure that he remained motivated and, as the 28-year-old fast bowler claimed a four-for to rip apart MP’s middle-order, the cheers continued.

  • February 24, 2024 09:01
    Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Sai Kishore’s fifer keeps Tamil Nadu in command against Saurashtra on Day 1

    Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Sai Kishore’s fifer keeps Tamil Nadu in command against Saurashtra on Day 1

    Sai, alongside fellow left-arm spinner Ajith Ram (three for 56), continued their dual act as they shared eight wickets between them, pushing Saurashtra in the back-seat.

  • February 24, 2024 08:58
    Live Streaming Info

    The following matches will be streamed live through the Jio Cinema app and website. 

    Vidarbha vs Karnataka

    Madhya Pradesh vs Andhra

    Mumbai vs Baroda

  • February 24, 2024 08:37
    Day 1

    QF 1: Vidarbha vs Karnataka

    Toss: Karnataka opted to field 

    Stumps Day 1: Vidarbha 261/3 (86 overs) 

    QF 2: Mumbai vs Baroda

    Toss: Mumbai opted to bat 

    Stumps Day 1: 248/5 in 90 overs 

    OF 3: Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra

    Toss: Saurashtra opted to bat 

    Stumps Day 1: Saurashtra 183 all out in 77.1 overs | Tamil Nadu 23/1 in 10 overs 

    QF 4: Madhya Pradesh vs Andhra

    Toss: Madhya Pradesh opted to bat 

    Stumps: Madhya Pradesh 234/9 in 81 overs

