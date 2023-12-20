MagazineBuy Print

MI Probable Playing XI IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians squad composition, new players, top buys in auction

MI IPL 2024: Here is how Mumbai Indians’ playing XI could look after it bought eight new players at the auction on December 19.

Published : Dec 20, 2023 08:38 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mumbai Indians’ batter Suryakumar Yadav in action during IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium.
Mumbai Indians’ batter Suryakumar Yadav in action during IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

Mumbai Indians’ batter Suryakumar Yadav in action during IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

The IPL 2024 Auction ended on Tuesday at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. Mumbai Indians added a total of eight new players to its squad.

The franchise, which will be led by Hardik Pandya in the upcoming season, focused on building a pace battery around Jasprit Bumrah, and did well to acquire the services of South African pacer Gerald Coetzee and Sri Lanka left-arm quick Dilshan Madushanka.

The five-time champion also roped in Sri Lanka’s Nuwan Thushara and India’s Anshul Kamboj as fast bowling back-ups.

MI IPL 2024 Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Hardik Pandya (c), Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Gopal, Piyush Chawla.

MI players bought at IPL 2024 auction: Gerald Coetzee (Rs. 5 crore), Dilshan Madushanka (Rs. 4.60 crore), Shreyas Gopal (Rs. 20 lakh), Nuwan Thushara (Rs. 4.80 crore), Naman Dhir (Rs. 20 lakh), Anshul Kamboj (Rs. 20 lakh), Mohammad Nabi (Rs. 1.5 crore), Shivalik Sharma (Rs. 20 lakh).

MI IPL 2024 SQUAD COMPOSITION

Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan, Vishnu Vinod.

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Tim David (AUS), Suryakumar Yadav, N. Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis (SA).

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Romario Shepherd (WI), Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani, Gerald Coetzee (SA), Mohammad Nabi (AFG), Shivalik Sharma, Naman Dhir.

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Jason Behrendorff (AUS), Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Arjun Tendulkar, Piyush Chawla, Dilshan Madushanka (SL), Nuwan Thushara (SL), Anshul Kamboj, Shreyas Gopal.

