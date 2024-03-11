MagazineBuy Print

Al Nassr vs Al Ain LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch the AFC Champions League quarterfinal 2nd leg; Cristiano Ronaldo team trailing by one goal

All you need to know about the Al Nassr vs Al Ain AFC Champions League match being played at the King Saud stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Published : Mar 11, 2024 07:29 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo
Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

PREVIEW:

Al Nassr is set to host Al Ain of UAE in the second leg of its AFC Champions League quarterfinals on March 12 at the King Saud Stadium in Riyadh.

Nassr is trailing 0-1 after conceding a goal by Soufiane Rahimi in the away leg. Aymeric Laporte received a red card in stoppage time in the same game and is hence not available for team selection.

ALSO READ | Ligue 1: PSG held 2-2 at home by Reims after Enrique benches Mbappe

Al Nassr had a tough game out in the Saudi Pro League leading into this game against Al Raed in which it lost 1-3. Cristinao Ronaldo missed a lot of chances in the game and hence would be hoping to redeem himself by carrying his side to the semifinals.

PREDICTED LINEUPS:

Al Nassr: Ospina; Al-Ghannam, Lajami, Al-Amri, Behich; Al-Khaibari, Al-Najei; Yahya, Otavio, Mane; Ronaldo

Al Ain: Eisa; Al-Ahbabi, Al-Hashemi, Autonne, Erik; Yong-woo; Waleed, Barman, Palacios; Kaku, Rahimi

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When and where is the AFC Champions League match second leg between Al Nassr and Al Ain?

The AFC Champions League match between Al Nassr and Al Ain will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Monday, March 12 at the King Saud stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Where can I watch the AFC Champions League match second leg between Al Nassr and Al Ain?

The AFC Champions League match between Al Nassr and Al Ain can be live streamed on Fancode app and website. The match will also be broadcast on the Sports18 Network.

Related Topics

Al Nassr /

Al Ain /

Saudi Pro League /

AFC Champions League /

Cristiano Ronaldo /

Sadio Mane

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
