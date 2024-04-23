UEFA picks two video review referees at center of controversy for Euro 2024 duty

The match official accused of bias by English Premier League club Nottingham Forest got the Union of European Football Associations’ support on Tuesday by being selected for the European Championship as a video review expert.

Forest’s inflammatory social media post on Sunday targeting Stuart Attwell has been widely criticized across English football and was even mocked by another club.

Forest said Attwell is a fan of relegation rival Luton Town and claimed that this was a factor in not being awarded up to three penalty kicks on video review in a 2-0 loss at Everton on Sunday.

Attwell is among 20 video assistant referee (VAR) specialists chosen by UEFA to work at the 51-game Euro 2024 in Germany that starts June 14.

“All chosen referees have performed consistently to the highest standards in UEFA’s top competitions, and also in their domestic competitions,” UEFA head of refereeing Roberto Rosetti said in a statement.

Also on the VAR list is Tomasz Kwiatkowski of Poland, who UEFA removed from a Champions League game in November a day after he advised 2022 World Cup final referee Szymon Marciniak to award Paris Saint-Germain a stoppage-time penalty for handball against Newcastle United. Kylian Mbappé scored to deny Newcastle victory in a 1-1 draw.

Marciniak is among the 18 European referees picked for Euro 2024, plus Facundo Tello of Argentina who joins them as part of the close working ties between UEFA and South American football body CONMEBOL.

ALSO READ | Arsenal vs Chelsea, Injury update: Blues’ top-scorer Palmer doubtful for Premier League clash against Gunners

England has two referees selected, including Anthony Taylor who worked with Attwell in the Everton-Forest game on Sunday.

One of the two German referees picked, Felix Zwayer, was the subject of comments about integrity by Jude Bellingham when the England star played for Borussia Dortmund in 2021.