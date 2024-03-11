- March 11, 2024 23:21Livestream and telecast info
The AFC Champions League match between Al Nassr and Al Ain can be live streamed on Fancode app and website. The match will also be broadcast on the Sports18 Network.
- March 11, 2024 23:00Match Preview
Al Nassr vs Al Ain LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch the AFC Champions League quarterfinal 2nd leg; Cristiano Ronaldo team trailing by one goal
Al Nassr is set to host Al Ain of UAE in the second leg of its AFC Champions League quarterfinals second leg on March 12 at the King Saud Stadium in Riyadh.
Latest on Sportstar
- ISL 2023-24: FC Goa qualifies for playoffs after thrilling 3-3 draw against Punjab FC
- Mohammed Shami ruled out of IPL 2024, likely to return for home series against Bangladesh
- Al Nassr vs Al Ain LIVE updates, AFC Champions League Quarterfinal, 2nd leg: Ronaldo and co trail by a goal
- Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Final: Rahane, Musheer steer Mumbai closer to win after Mulani, Kotian dismantle Vidarbha batting
- The ad-hoc committee decided to allow Vinesh to compete in two categories: Bajwa
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE